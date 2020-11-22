Symphony of the Mountains to perform virtually

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet and Mountain Strings performed live concerts in September and October for delighted masked and safely distanced audiences. With rising pandemic cases and a request from community leaders to pause live events, the orchestra management has chosen to present the annual Holiday Concert in a virtual livestream.
This will be the first such performance for the orchestra as Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth refuses to give up the beloved December tradition: “Never has the value of music been more apparent than amid the current pandemic. We are more aware of the relevance of making and hearing music now that opportunities to do so have been so drastically limited. We have taken the privilege of sharing live music with our fellow human beings for granted. The loss of many of these experiences shows us just how vital they are and how crucial music is for the well-being of the individual as well as the whole community.”
The free concert will be streamed on YouTube on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. The program will include holiday favorites such as Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons (Winter),” “The Prayer,” “O Holy Night,” “A Hanukkah Celebration” and several well-loved traditional carols. Featured soloists are Sean Claire, SOTM’s concertmaster, and Matthew Wilkinson, SOTM’s principal cellist. Even though there will be no live audience, the orchestra members will be masked and distanced to ensure their safety.
The YouTube link for the concert will be provided on the symphony website approximately one week before the concert. For more information, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the symphony office at 423-392-8423.
