BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Spring Bird Count workshop that offers bird identification tips and the chance to build your own bird feeder.

Park rangers and local bird enthusiasts Joey O’Quinn and Elaine Sheldon will lead the workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants will meet the rangers at the front gate of the museum and join them in a walk around the museum grounds and along the greenbelt of the beautiful Powell River, identifying birds as they go. They will learn about local bird activity during peak breeding season and will be provided an informational packet to help with the identification of bird calls of local species of birds.

After their walk, participants will have the opportunity to create a bird feeder to take home with them. This workshop is for adults and children. The workshop is optional, and you do not have to take part in the workshop to participate in the hike.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing for the weather and comfortable walking shoes for this three-hour easy hike. Binoculars are strongly encouraged but not required.

The fee for the birdfeeder workshop will be $10 per person; all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required for the birdfeeder workshop. For more information about the workshop or to register, call the park at (276) 523-1322.

