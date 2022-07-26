 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supervisors to use half a million in federal ARPA funds to repair Creeper Trail trestles

Bikers on the Virginia Creeper Trail's trestle 16 in Damascus. 

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

Funding is now available to repair and restore two remote trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved granting $487,000 to repair Trestle No. 31, using federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Yet the motion by Vice Chairman Mike Rush contained a stipulation that the funding could be reduced if an additional $100,000 could be obtained in the coming weeks by the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.   

“We understand this is a very significant outlay,” Lisa Kestner Quigley, the executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, said.

Both trestles stand in Washington County, Virginia, near Taylors Valley – yet are located away from nearby roads. The remote location makes it necessary to repair both at the same time, Quigley said.

Funding to repair Trestle No. 30 has already been obtained through the Town of Damascus and the U.S. Forest Services which oversees the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, where the trestles are located along the trail.

The trestles are vital to the economy of Damascus, which relies on visitors to the Virginia Creeper Trail section between Whitetip Station and Damascus – a downhill ride of 17 miles that supports several bike shuttle services.

The trail’s busy season runs from March through November. So the repair work for the trestles is scheduled to start in December and wrap up by March.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

