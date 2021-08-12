Superstar country band Alabama brings long-awaited show to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday

“‘Mountain Music’ is the one song that always gets the crowd up off their seats, standing, clapping and dancing,” Gentry said. “It is a combination of bluegrass, country-rock, blues and just plain good ole country lifestyle down here in the South. It is a very powerful song, and when you hear the guitar chords from Randy kicking the song off, the crowds go crazy. The song speaks the truth of our lifestyle.”

“Mountain Music” ranks as the band’s sixth of 21 straight chart-topping singles. Subsequent early-days hits include such sing-alongs as 1981’s “Feels So Right” and 1984’s “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler).” It begs the question, then and now, what makes a song right for Alabama to record?

“There is no right answer to that question,” said Jeff Cook, co-founding guitarist and fiddler in Alabama. “Guess the truth is if the song touches all three of us, then we make it our own, and we do the Alabama arrangement and harmonies.”

Established as legends a full generation ago, Alabama earned induction as members of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

“It is still the greatest honor we have ever received,” Cook said. “To walk into the rotunda at the Hall of Fame and see other members up there with our plaque is an emotional thing every time we go.”