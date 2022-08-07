Stepping up for breastfeeding

“Milka,” “milksy,” or “sides” from a small voice would mean pausing dishes from finding their place in cupboards or reports from getting needed edits. With one of my children, we would settle into our big green chair and I would slow down my thinking and enjoy the quiet breastfeeding time.

The help I received early in my breastfeeding days inspired me to become an accredited La Leche League Leader. Twenty years later, the bonus of helping new moms breastfeed their babies means getting to enjoy little ones when mine are now quite big.

Whether you breastfed babies or not, in our country and others, there was a while where we lost breastfeeding as a practice. Some were still breastfeeding, of course, but we lost enough breastfeeding experience that we did not know how to prevent or deal with breastfeeding challenges. Our grandmothers, mothers, aunts, and friends offered parenting tips and wisdom but not breastfeeding help.

A sea change event by a small group of women who came together to support each other with breastfeeding 65 years ago resulted in forming La Leche League International. The work they did fostered the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) Program, Peer Counseling Programs, walks and events to increase awareness, in addition to the thousands of peer support groups around the world. Even with their progress, lack of breastfeeding education and support still directly impacts more than 60% of mothers who report not meeting their own breastfeeding goals (CDC), and it impacts our communities and world.

That’s why we observe World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) the first week of August, with this year’s theme “Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support.” WBW began in 1992 to commemorate the signing of the Innocenti Declaration by countries from around the world at a 1990 WHO/UNICEF meeting, and August is National Breastfeeding Month in the U.S.

The Innocenti Declaration states in part that “as a global goal for optimal maternal and child health and nutrition, all women should be enabled to practice exclusive breastfeeding and all infants should be fed exclusively on breast milk from birth to 4 to 6 months of age. Thereafter, children should continue to be breastfed, while receiving appropriate and adequate complementary foods, for up to two years of age or beyond. This child-feeding ideal is to be achieved by creating an appropriate environment of awareness and support so that women can breastfeed in this manner.”

Moving my leadership to Bristol from Raleigh, North Carolina, I was welcomed by LLL Leader Sara Reuning and LLL of Bristol TN/VA. We lead the group, providing free breastfeeding support along with Katherine Wilson-Thompson, together boasting nearly 100 years of experience in many areas.

Even so, Katherine shares, “I find that much of the support I provide as an IBCLC ends up being basic breastfeeding information, correcting positioning for example, that makes an immediate difference, from toe-curling pain to instant relief and baby taking in an ounce and a half.”

Linda Smith, IBCLC, LLL Leader and former LLL International Board Member, notes how this basic support is not unusual, and attributes many challenges to providers not being prepared, birth interventions, separation at birth, sleep challenges, excess supplementation, and WHO Code violation (an international code that regulates the marketing of breastmilk substitutes).

Free peer breastfeeding support in our own community has been a treasure for 41 years. We’re taking that same work of offering four free meetings every month, a variety of topics, personal support, and telephone and online support, equipping new leaders, providing outreach in our region, but “stepping up” to meet this year’s theme by announcing our new name Appalachian Highlands Healthy Babies. We like to say, Ahh Babies.

Happy World Breastfeeding Week!

Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of Bristol's Promise Parenting Education Network (BristolsPromise.org), executive director of Nurturings (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).