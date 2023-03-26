I took a week off in the middle of March to coincide with the so-called “spring break” in Washington County, Virginia.

I was expecting to stand around in short sleeves and sneeze with the ever-growing build-up of pollen.

Instead, I chose clothes fit for an Eskimo.

Brrrrr!

It wasn’t yet spring on March 14 — in the middle of “Spring Break” — when a family trip to Tennessee turned out to be about as close to braving a snowstorm as we got this winter.

Well, basically.

Flurries fluttered.

And the light coating of snow on the ground made my mind drift back to that snowy winter of 1993.

On nearly the same day, about 30 years ago, roughly a foot of snow clobbered the Tri-Cities.

We called it a “blizzard.”

Do you remember that freak snow show?

I was in Kingsport, Tennessee, in those days and recall John B. Dennis Highway being plastered with a foot-high cast of powder.

We didn’t have a thing like that this winter, which officially ended this past week on March 20.

With this winter, while Mother Nature served bitterly mean temperatures of about zero around here at Christmastime, we didn’t see much snow at all.

Still, ironically, Washington County’s “Spring Break’ in March became “Winter Break: Part Two.”

“We look like we’re going to end up with only .6-inch of snow for the year,” said Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“Technically, the average snowfall is a little closer to 9 inches. So we’re a little below that for sure,” Moulton said. “The weather patterns just didn’t line up. It seems like we had a lot of cold rains this year than snowfall.”

Going forward in 2023, it’s going to be increasingly tough to see snow now that spring is here, Moulton said.

“It just didn’t’ work out this year,” Moulton added. “We just didn’t have much of a winter.”