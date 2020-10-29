Soul Collision brings head-banging metal, punk to Bristol

Equal parts ferocity and musicianship comprise Soul Collision. They’re neither dark nor death metal à lá King Diamond. Instead, songs including band original “Iron Will” reflect the band’s penchant for substantive material.

“Man, one of my biggest things is freedom,” Morrell said. “Be who you are. I’m for free speech for everybody. That’s what that song is about, an iron will to express myself. It’s thrashy, moshy, undiluted.”

In other words, “Iron Will” rates as one of Soul Collision’s mayhem songs. They play, mayhem ensues.

“This music we do, it’s like a contact sport,” Morrell said. “It’s quick, it’s loud and it’s physical.”

It’s also a return of metal in Bristol. The Birthplace of Country Music earned its distinction as a home for country and bluegrass music, but for decades heavy metal and punk rock found sizeable audiences in Bristol. Numerous clubs highlighted its sounds of rebellion.

“They want to hear music that kicks their ass,” said Morrell, who also helped lead metal band Omega Tribe in the area. “It feels good. If you take classic Judas Priest and classic Iron Maiden, mix it with Anthrax and Slayer with a little bit of The Ramones, you’d have us.”