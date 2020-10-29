Soul Collision brings head-banging metal, punk to Bristol

Bristol rocks. Time was when Bristol and the Tri-Cities banged its head to a scene that included plentiful numbers of bands in the pulsating veins of heavy metal and punk rock.
Soul Collision hopes to return Bristol to those days of yore.
Witness the sonic boom of Soul Collision during what’s advertised as a Halloween Bash on Saturday in Bristol, Tennessee. It’s an ages 21-and-older show on private property that’s open to the public.
“It’s not a bar,” said Rick Morrell, rhythm guitarist in Soul Collision. “Anybody over the age of 21 can come, but it’s just not a bar.”
Decades ago, Morrell made considerable neighborhood waves as a guitarist in seminal thrash metal band Punchin’ Judy. They grew to legendary status in Bristol. With Soul Collision, Morrell rejoins former Punchin’ Judy guitarist Michael Burnette.
“We want to honor the style we had in Punchin’ Judy,” Morrell, 50, said. “With Soul Collision, we draw from those roots, but it’s its own thing.”
Whereas Punchin’ Judy thrashed more prominently, Soul Collision leans more melodic relative to its metal DNA. Burnette, Morrell said, favors British metal titans including Judas Priest and Iron Maiden. They’re not thrash metal.
“We’re definitely metal,” said Morrell, who lives in Abingdon. “It’s catchy. It’s all got hooks and has super high energy. We’re jumping around, banging our heads, jumping into the audience. Never stop moving.”
Equal parts ferocity and musicianship comprise Soul Collision. They’re neither dark nor death metal à lá King Diamond. Instead, songs including band original “Iron Will” reflect the band’s penchant for substantive material.
“Man, one of my biggest things is freedom,” Morrell said. “Be who you are. I’m for free speech for everybody. That’s what that song is about, an iron will to express myself. It’s thrashy, moshy, undiluted.”
In other words, “Iron Will” rates as one of Soul Collision’s mayhem songs. They play, mayhem ensues.
“This music we do, it’s like a contact sport,” Morrell said. “It’s quick, it’s loud and it’s physical.”
It’s also a return of metal in Bristol. The Birthplace of Country Music earned its distinction as a home for country and bluegrass music, but for decades heavy metal and punk rock found sizeable audiences in Bristol. Numerous clubs highlighted its sounds of rebellion.
“They want to hear music that kicks their ass,” said Morrell, who also helped lead metal band Omega Tribe in the area. “It feels good. If you take classic Judas Priest and classic Iron Maiden, mix it with Anthrax and Slayer with a little bit of The Ramones, you’d have us.”
Witness Morrell. He looks like the twin of Slayer’s Kerry King. Like King, when he’s on stage, Morrell’s bald head seems never to stop its frantic to-and-fro motion.
Morrell, he’s a guitar-slinging bobble head set on the speed of blur.
“Playing metal, it keeps you young,” he said. “It gives me a voice on how I feel about politics, friendships, and a way to tell good stories. It’s the energy of the music, man.”
Imagine a fuse. Connected to a nuclear warhead, upon the strike of a match, Soul Collision detonates in a mushroom cloud of unrepentant metal. They’re not for the sedate.
“We don’t want to be angst-ridden. We want to bring the party,” Morrell said. “It’s very good to have Bristol metal again.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
