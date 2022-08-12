Sinking Springs Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of history

ABINGDON, Va. --- The congregation at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church likes to tell stories.

And, with the history that surrounds the 250-year-old Abingdon church, there are plenty to tell.

For more than two centuries, the Abingdon church has been a center of worship for as many as 10 generations of people who have worshipped and served there.

Recently, church members went digging into the history. What they found surprised them.

When the members uncovered forgotten relics in a storage room in the Main Street church, they decided the old photographs, Bibles, and yellowed, century-old handwritten sermons were deserving of public viewing.

Church members already have spent nearly a year celebrating the church’s legacy, including a large open house during the Virginia Highlands Festival; monthly historical presentations recently on the cover of the bulletin of The Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia; and planning a homecoming celebration for Sunday, Aug. 14.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a worship service followed by a potluck barbecue meal, bluegrass music, and a dedication, all of which is open to the public in the church’s new worship pavilion behind the building.

“Reflecting the Past, Lighting the Future” is the theme for the anniversary celebration, spotlighting the legacy of the church while also leaning into the brightness of the future for the congregation and the community.

Many of the relics found a new home when a storage room in the church was converted into a new library where people---members and visitors--- can browse and learn from the exhibits on display.

The rare finds also served as a catalyst for designing seven panel exhibits that line the walls in the entrance hallway of the church building, almost museum-like displays that share the church’s rich history from its beginning to present day. Each panel of artifacts spans 50 years of history.

According to the Rev. Kevin Campbell, pastor at the church, as many as 250 festival goers came to see the exhibition during the Virginia Highlands Festival last month.

That many or more may turn out when the church celebrates its anniversary with the homecoming celebration, he said.

It’s like these walls have come alive with history, said Rachel Fowlkes, who also serves on the anniversary committee.

“With the help of The Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, we’ve been able to pull together numerous old photographs for the panels. We also have original handwritings from pastors in the 1800s. It’s amazing.”

John Legard, who grew up in the church and moved back to Abingdon to retire, described the exhibits as a “magical legacy of where we’ve been and where we want to go as a church.

“Our church began in 1772, making it older than the Town of Abingdon,” Legard, who is chairman of a team of members who prepared for the full-year anniversary celebration, said.

Mark Ensminger, who also grew up in the church, said he now knows why these items are so valuable.

“Growing up in this church, I never appreciated the history and heritage of the things around us,” he said. “Now, I do.

“There are a lot of heritage items that remind us of the past, and we’ve taken the opportunity to make people more aware of them and to appreciate them.”

One of the youngest members of the anniversary committee is Emma Buchanan Wyatt, who was raised in the Glade Spring Presbyterian Church, which also is celebrating a 250th anniversary this year.

At 25, Wyatt sees the anniversary as a way to celebrate traditions that give us connections to each other.

“I wanted to be the liaison between the two churches since I had a foot in both doors,” Wyatt said, who along with her husband currently attends Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church.

“A lot of what we do as Presbyterians is about traditions---everything from reciting the Apostle’s Creed to saying the Lord’s Prayer in church each Sunday,” she said. “Our traditions give us a through line to the past, and Sinking Spring has celebrated these traditions for 250 years now. My husband and I are happy to be part of such a long standing tradition in our community.”

Heritage panels

The first panel on display in the hallway exhibits the proclamation celebrating the church’s anniversary issued by the Town of Abingdon and signed by Mayor Derek Webb in June.

The Abingdon church shares the anniversary with Glade Spring Presbyterian Church, formerly Ebbing Spring Presbyterian Church, also started in 1772 and sharing the same minister, Parson Charles Cummings.

The next panel shows the various locations of the Abingdon church that began with humble beginnings in 1772 and met in a log structure in the Sinking Spring Cemetery, followed by the building of a more prominent log structure around 1783. In about 1832, a new church was built on Main Street which was later sold to The Sons of Temperance. The building was later turned over to the town and is now the home of the Barter Theatre.

In 1837, the church divided into two congregations with one remaining at Temperance Hall while the other built the fourth Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church structure in 1851 at the corner of Main and Pecan Streets.

“Believe it or not, the congregations divided over a disagreement of whether to sing contemporary hymns of the time or Psalms,” said Campbell. The two congregations reunited in 1865.

The fifth and current sanctuary was dedicated in 1891 with a Christian Education wing constructed in 1929.

A panel documents the service of the Rev. James McChain, who preached his first sermon at the church in 1841.

“We have copies of his sermons,” Campbell said.

Another panel demonstrates how the church is intricately linked to the Town of Abingdon.

“They have grown together,” Campbell said, pointing to photographs of the old Abingdon Post Office and an early tobacco warehouse in town.

Dr. Richard Taylor, who pastored the church from 1963 to1979, along with the Rev. Dodie Rossell is featured in another exhibit.

“I consider the Rev. Taylor as one of the most influential ministers in the history of Sinking Spring,” Campbell said.

With the help of other church and community members, Taylor, a former architect, handcarved “The Twelve Apostles Doors,” a display of doors that feature intricate cut-out designs of each apostle. The doors were installed in 1973 between the north and the main portion of the nave in the sanctuary.

“The Rev. Dodie Rossell was the first female ordained pastor in the Abingdon Presbytery in 1969, Campbell said. “And, we have some wonderment as to whether she may have been the first female minister in Virginia. I’m not sure.”

The Heritage Room

Judy Wilson and Diane Carmack, both members of the church’s Christian Education Committee, said the Heritage Room contains many one-of-a-kind items.

One of the oldest items owned by the church is a round tan leather hatbox that belonged to the Reverend Charles Cummings. The minister was called to serve at Sinking Spring Presbyterian and Ebbing Spring Presbyterian churches in 1773. The stove-pipe-shaped hatbox was discovered at an auction in the 1980s by a former church member, Jimmy Johnson.

Other relics include a wooden frame carved by Mabel Kreger that contains a sketch of the church drawn by the Rev. McChain in 1851. A communion table currently used in the sanctuary was made by church member, William Clapp. Hand-written sermons from the Rev. McChain were found along with other old books, artifacts, and Bibles from the past.

If You Go

What: Homecoming events celebrating the 250th anniversary of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church

Where: 136 East Main Street, Abingdon

When: Sunday, Aug. 14. Worship service at 11 a.m.; meal at noon; Valley Grass bluegrass band at 12:30 p.m.; and a dedication ceremony at 1:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.