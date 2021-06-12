Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church calls Kevin M. Campbell as pastor

ABINGDON, Va — Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church recently celebrated the installation of the Rev. Kevin M. Campbell as pastor.

The Rev. Campbell holds a master of divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, and is a doctor of ministry candidate at Louisville Presbyterian Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. He has been ministering in various roles in Southwest Virginia since 2005, most recently as the pastor of Hillsville Presbyterian Church in Hillsville, Virginia. He and his wife Angela have two adult sons.

Campbell was called as interim pastor in January 2020, and preached his first sermon at Sinking Spring Presbyterian on March 1, 2020. Three weeks later, the church suspended all in-person activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the constant need to pivot, Campbell said he has not found the past year as challenging as you might think. “I have found this past year a rich opportunity for listening, experimenting and being led by the spirit,” Campbell said.

“Throughout the pandemic, Kevin has worked tirelessly alongside our congregation, as we found new ways to connect with our members and community,” Randy Lowe, chair of the Pastor Nominating Committee, said. “We look forward to his leadership and friendship for years to come.”

For more information on Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, visit sinkingspring.org, or join in worship each Sunday at 11 a.m., in person and livestreamed online.