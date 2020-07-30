Short Takes

Stone Temple Pilots
San Diego’s Stone Temple Pilots offered rock refinement to counter grunge of the 1990s.
Led by lead singer Scott Weiland, STP cultivated an intense following with their debut album, “Core,” in 1993.
Nearly 30 years later, Weiland has died, and new singer Jeff Gutt mans the forefront as the Stone Temple Pilots recall their breakout. Hear STP race through their “Core” album via livestream Friday. Tune to www.nugs.net, fork over $9.99, and the stream’s yours.
About “Core,” it proved to be a revelation of rock. Weiland’s voice carried just enough edge yet shiploads of dynamics. Together, STP catapulted aboard singles “Plush” and “Creep,” won a Grammy, too. Superstardom rose, superstardom diminished. Sound well established, hit albums continued until Weiland’s death five years ago.
Vince Gill
Won’t you kindly keep it country?
Look and listen for Vince Gill to do exactly that when he helms the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. Streamed live on the Circle television channel and the Opry’s website, fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris and legendary songster Rodney Crowell join Gill for an evening from the historic stage.
Gill long ago embraced the Opry. A longtime member, he makes regular and special visits to the fabled Opry, known for eons as the Mother Church of Country Music. For instance, there was the night when Gill sat in the wings, stilled on a stool as an elderly Hank Locklin mesmerized the Opry audience with “Danny Boy.” Reverence intact. Then there was the period of time when Gill, through the course of months, previewed his country magnum opus album, “The Key,” at the Opry. That’s love. And for the time being, it’s being streamed right into your home.
Mary Gauthier and Allison Moorer
Learn to write songs from or simply listen as Mary Gauthier sings songs she’s written.
Either way, reference Gauthier’s website. Find a link to join Zoom to take songwriting lessons from the Grammy-nominated veteran. Furthermore, tune in to Gauthier’s Twitter page for Sundays with Mary on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Each Sunday she features a new guest. Last week’s installment included Carrie Rodriguez. This week, it’s Allison Moorer. There’s no charge for the livestreamed concerts. Gauthier’s novel latest album, “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” was co-written with American veterans and their families. Deeply personal and raw, it’s well in keeping with Gauthier’s long-established penchant for digging deep into the psyche as well as the heart.
Music Notes
Nefarious COVID-19 has stricken a member of the regional music scene.
A member of The Dimestore Cowboys is dealing with the symptoms of the coronavirus while in quarantine. Consequently, the Greeneville-based band will not perform as scheduled tomorrow night at Capone’s. Regardless, the show goes on with Ragged Sally and Jacob Moore.
Led by singer James Brashears and bassist Jason Shaffer, The Dimestore Cowboys participated in the ongoing Ghost Light Concert Series at the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee. Devised as a way to maintain the light of live performances onstage at the hallowed theater while alternately leading a fundraising drive, the series features a lineup of local talent. In addition to The Dimestore Cowboys, recent participants include Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles.
Ghost Light encompasses a matching funds campaign. Donate $10, $25 or $50, and it will be doubled.
“In the middle of our best season ever, we had to shut our doors resulting in a total loss of revenue,” according to a statement posted on the venue’s website. “The Paramount will reopen as soon as it possibly can, but we have taken a huge financial hit.”
All donations up to $30,000 will be matched by Paramount board president Rob Simis and Teresa Cloyd, and season sponsor Edward Jones Investments. The Paramount closed its doors March 15.
For more information, visit www.paramountbristol.org or call 423-274-8920.
Meanwhile over on Volunteer Parkway at 423 Social, hip-hop duo The Ying Yang Twins, have postponed their appearance at the venue. Originally slated to stage on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to 423’s Facebook page, the show will be rescheduled. Tickets bought for August will be honored for the future date.
Michael Martin Murphey, he of “Wildfire” fame, gallops to the tune of three free MP3 downloads this week. Sidle over to www.ridingwildfire.com. Simply enter your first name and an email address. Receive Murphey’s duet with Amy Grant of “Wildfire” in addition to cowboy tunes “Blue Sky Riding Song” and “Running Blood.”