SHORT TAKES: Tyler Hughes, Island Time Music & Fishing Festival, Darrell Scott up this week

Passersby sauntered along the sidewalk, completely unaware. Cars slinked like caterpillars down one street and then another. The day passed like most any other in the Birthplace of Country Music, but as with many days gone by, the magic of music creation was well underway.

Cellist Dave Eggar sat upon a nondescript chair inside the recording studio. Comfortably settled, he proceeded to play like a man with the devil nipping at his elbows. One second he was tie and tails elegant, the next brogans and buck dancing wild. Eggar could make a man from high scoiety comment, ‘My, how mahvelous,” and a country boy holler, ‘Have mercy!’

And he played for an audience of two. Stephenson, a lifelong fan of KISS, grinned as if he stood in the presence of the makeup ’n’ metal band. And why not? Eggar’s a showman extraordinaire. Even for such a minimal audience, he played with maximum effort. Talent? The man could play a toothbrush and make ’em go “WOW!”

“This cello,” said Eggar moments before his one-man-band struck, “was made in 1840.”