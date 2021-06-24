SHORT TAKES: Tuatha Dea, Ryan Ward, Oak Hill Drifters booked this week

The first installment of three Road to Bristol Rhythm shows, Wade previewed her upcoming appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion by breaking in the new Lauderdale Stage. The stage is named for Jim Lauderdale, a two-time Grammy Award winner and frequent performer during Rhythm & Roots, and the Americana king introduced Wade.

An eager audience welcomed Wade.

She played most of her album during the hourlong show. Behind dark sunglasses, she exuded equal parts warmth and character during such autobiographical tunes as “Wilder Days” and “Last Cigarette.” Backed by a three-man band that included Bristol’s Johnny Sword on bass guitar, Wade accompanied herself with a black Gibson acoustic guitar.

Wade’s voice, a thing of startling beauty, embraced vulnerability and exuded strength. Bent to a discernible twang, songs including her single “Don’t Cry” spoke to a city known worldwide as the Birthplace of Country Music.

By the time she left the stage after but an hour, most in the audience remained seated. An encore in song was not to be, but Wade’s encore turned out much better. She walked into the audience. For more than a half-hour, she posed for photos, chatted with excited fans and signed copies of her CDs and LPs.