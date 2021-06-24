 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHORT TAKES: Tuatha Dea, Ryan Ward, Oak Hill Drifters booked this week
0 comments
alert
Short Takes

SHORT TAKES: Tuatha Dea, Ryan Ward, Oak Hill Drifters booked this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan Wade

MUSIC NOTES: Pop-country singer Morgan Wade played at the first of three Road to Bristol Rhythm shows last Saturday at the Lauderdale Stage in downtown Bristol.

 TOM NETHERLAND/SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER
Tom Netherland mug

Tom Netherland

Tuatha Dea

Gatlinburg’s Tuatha Dea sounds like a band full of journeyed Appalachians.

As if they crossed the ocean to Celtic nations far, Tuatha Dea’s Appalachian Celtic style feels fresh and downright, blessedly foreign.

Experience Tuatha Dea on Saturday, June 26, at the bountiful Abingdon Vineyards well off the beaten path near Abingdon. A family band that includes Danny Mullikin, his wife, Rebecca, and her sister Kathy, Tuatha Dea did not begin life as a band.

“We’re Celtic tribal Appalachian gypsy rock,” said Danny Mullikin, the band’s founder and guitarist. “We didn’t start out with the intention of being a band. We started as a drum circle.”

Ryan Ward

Richlands native Ryan Ward needs technical gizmos like clouds need water. A guitarist extraordinaire, he’s an acrobat when he fingerpicks.

Join Ward’s vibe when he encamps in Spence Flagg’s Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, June 25. Listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham play guitar. Add snippets of Chet Atkins and the Eagles. Therein lies the style of Ryan Ward.

But he’s no copycat. Influenced by the aforementioned wizards of the guitar, Ward’s clean and effervescent style emerges from within his EP and full-length album. Tunes including his breezy “Misty Mountain Morning” and bouncy “Gone” jibe well with Ward’s occasional covers from the catalogs of Buckingham and Atkins. The experience of hearing Ryan Ward play guitar transports listeners to his world.

Oak Hill Drifters

On the morning of Jan. 1, 1953, Hank Williams’ last ride concluded at the Pure Oil filling station in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Country music’s Drifting Cowboy was dead at the age of 29.

Several generations later, the Oak Hill Drifters formed out of Orlando, Florida, in 2014. On Wednesday, June 30, the Oak Hill Drifters will appear at The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar in Bristol, Virginia, two blocks from where Williams’ last ride traversed.

Be aware. Though their name references the Hillbilly Shakespeare, the Oak Hill Drifters do their own thing. Embracing American roots music, they lend nods to rockabilly and country as well as western swing, jump blues and early rhythm and blues. Led by lead singer Rachel Decker, the band’s albums highlight the group’s penchant for learning from and implementing the past into today’s music.

Music Notes

Morgan Wade made distinct and lasting impressions on Saturday evening in downtown Bristol.

A native of Floyd, Virginia, Wade issued her debut album, “Reckless,” in January. A native of Floyd, Virginia, the pop-country singer’s appearance on “CBS This Morning” in April catapulted her to national prominence. Consequently, tickets for her appearance in Bristol outside The Sessions Hotel sold out rapidly.

The first installment of three Road to Bristol Rhythm shows, Wade previewed her upcoming appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion by breaking in the new Lauderdale Stage. The stage is named for Jim Lauderdale, a two-time Grammy Award winner and frequent performer during Rhythm & Roots, and the Americana king introduced Wade.

An eager audience welcomed Wade.

She played most of her album during the hourlong show. Behind dark sunglasses, she exuded equal parts warmth and character during such autobiographical tunes as “Wilder Days” and “Last Cigarette.” Backed by a three-man band that included Bristol’s Johnny Sword on bass guitar, Wade accompanied herself with a black Gibson acoustic guitar.

Wade’s voice, a thing of startling beauty, embraced vulnerability and exuded strength. Bent to a discernible twang, songs including her single “Don’t Cry” spoke to a city known worldwide as the Birthplace of Country Music.

By the time she left the stage after but an hour, most in the audience remained seated. An encore in song was not to be, but Wade’s encore turned out much better. She walked into the audience. For more than a half-hour, she posed for photos, chatted with excited fans and signed copies of her CDs and LPs.

Jim Lauderdale headlines the next installment of The Road to Bristol Rhythm on Saturday, July 17. Tickets are available now for $25. For more information, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.

Lo Marie gets jazzy in this week’s free MP3 downloads. For a pair of sumptuous tracks, visit www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/lomarie/the-bar. Find a smoky jazz number in “The Bar” and a funk-laden “The Gap.” Each illustrates the extent to which the gifted singer can widen her glorious voice.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build your own DIY air conditioner

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build your own DIY air conditioner

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build your own DIY air conditioner

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Academic Honors: June 20

» Joseph Harrigan, a King University student from Kingsport, Tennessee, was named winner of the Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Student of the Y…

FIEDLER: Submit ye one to another
Lifestyles

FIEDLER: Submit ye one to another

The concept of submitting to a man’s leadership in the home seems foreign in today’s society. But real submission is a freely given gift. And this isn’t confined to the marriage relationship. As believers, we see that we must submit to everyone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts