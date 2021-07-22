SHORT TAKES: Tickets on sale now for blues-rock legend Buddy Guy’s show Oct.14 at the Cameo

Music Notes

Tickets for Buddy Guy at the Cameo Theatre in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m., are on sale now.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Guy most recently appeared in Bristol during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2016. His performance then, right around the corner from the Cameo on the Piedmont Stage, proved scintillating.

Well into the night, the eight-time Grammy Award winner reached deep into his decadeslong grab bag of music. Guy, clad in a black-and-white polka dot shirt, wielded his Fender Stratocaster guitar with mastery befitting his status as one of music’s legendary blues-rock players.

Tickets to see Guy range from $125 to $142. At press time, plenty of seats remain. For more information, visit https://thecameotheater.com or call 276-466-0121.

Saturday night proved monumental for Jim Lauderdale. The two-time Grammy Award winner performed his first full show on the Lauderdale Stage, which was named for him. Built outdoors alongside and as part of The Sessions Hotel on State Street in downtown Bristol, the stage made its debut last month when Morgan Wade headlined the first of three installments of The Road to Bristol Rhythm concerts. Lauderdale’s was show No. 2.