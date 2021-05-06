Short Takes: Tanya Tucker to headline Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Moments later, Tucker was on stage and singing. Hits flowed like a campaigning politician’s spiel. Long and wide swaths of country classics, including 1972’s “Delta Dawn” and David Allan Coe’s penned masterpiece “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone),” sounded reborn in Tucker’s stellar and ever-raspy voice.

See Tucker’s return to Bristol when she co-headlines the 20th Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Scheduled to stage from Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, Tucker helms a lineup that includes co-headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Additional marquee names spread wide and far from Southern rock’s Blackberry Smoke to bluegrass’s Rhonda Vincent. Experience recent Grammy nominee Yola during her Rhythm & Roots debut. Revisit The SteelDrivers during their return to the festival. Likewise singer-songwriter Hayes Carll.

From the impressive ranks of the local music scene, see longtime favorites Folk Soul Revival during their appearance as a band. They recently announced their split. Additionally, with a new and highly touted LP in tow, Amythyst Kiah returns to Bristol and Rhythm & Roots, the scene of many of her past performances.