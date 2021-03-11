SHORT TAKES: Steep Canyon Rangers, Wynonna Judd, Dropkick Murphys livestream

Live music never went away in the Tri-Cities, but it certainly slowed to a crawl. It crawls yet. But as vaccinations mount and virus numbers diminish, glimmers of hope grasp slivers of light that hint of a coming return to normalcy.

Concert tours just may resume by year’s end. Consequently, one of Bristol jewels in downtown, the Paramount, may shine by summer’s end or fall. Whichever, like race horses at the gate of Churchill Downs, plentiful concerts are on their mark and set to go.

Yes, for now Bela Fleck & the Flecktones are slated to appear at the Paramount on Saturday, April 3. Affirmative, country rocker Rodney Atkins pencils in at the Paramount on Friday, April 16. The BoDeans, veteran roots rockers with a cult-like following, are set for now to plug in and play at the Paramount on Saturday, May 8.

Don’t bet on them happening this spring. Instead, bank on the Paramount’s already well-stacked fall schedule to become more crowded as those and other shows back up into the final weeks and months of the year.

Stay tuned for scheduling updates and calendar additions.