SHORT TAKES: Steep Canyon Rangers, Wynonna Judd, Dropkick Murphys livestream

Steep Canyon Rangers
Like lost pilgrims who found their way, few bands have traveled as far as North Carolina’s Steep Canyon Rangers to music relevancy.
Sidle up to the Steep Canyon Rangers at 8 p.m. Thursday. Yep, that’s tonight. They’re set to stream live from the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts in Boone, North Carolina. Watch the show for free at www.theschaefercenter.org. Online registration is required.
Steep Canyon Rangers formed in 2000.
“It was just a hobby back then,” said co-founding member Woody Platt. “God, we were just kids. We weren’t bluegrass masters then, not that we are now. We were still learning how to do it.”
Now the Grammy winners are up for another Grammy on Sunday night. Nominated in the Best Bluegrass Album category for their “North Carolina Songbook” LP, the live release was one of three albums issued last year by the prolific Steep Canyon Rangers.
Wynonna Judd
She sings like a tornado rumbles. When Wynonna Judd tackles a tune, stand back for one of music’s grand whirlwinds.
Settle in at home to see Wynonna Judd live from the City Winery in Nashville on Saturday, March 13. Streamed live, buy tickets for $15 and access the feed via www.mandolin.com.
Judd hammered Bristol’s Paramount when she visited in March 2018. Her voice bore a distinctly ‘I am woman, hear me roar’ quality. Whether it’s a country-rich “Mama He’s Crazy” or a bombastic take on a Tom Petty tune, Wynonna sings as if she’ll never sing again. In step with her blazing red hair, her voice cascades in ripples of nuance and allure. When she’s country, she twangs. When she rocks, hold on. Either way, Wynonna captivates.
Dropkick Murphys
St. Patrick’s Day during a pandemic thuds like a doughnut on a weight watcher’s plate. It’s just not fair.
Leave it to Boston’s barnstorming Dropkick Murphys to salvage the day. Crack the seal on the irreverent Irish rockers’ St. Patrick’s Day Live Stream 2021…Still Locked Down on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. It’s free and accessible at www.dkmstream.com.
Established in 1996, Dropkick Murphys signed early on to Hellcat Records. Ribald and riotous, the band endeared themselves to Boston and the nation’s punk rock legions as well as among Irish music’s more rowdy followers. Despite an existence far removed from music’s mainstream, Dropkick Murphys scored a handful of Top 10 albums during the past two decades. They’ve another LP coming, “Turn Up That Dial,” due for release on April 30.
Music Notes
Live music never went away in the Tri-Cities, but it certainly slowed to a crawl. It crawls yet. But as vaccinations mount and virus numbers diminish, glimmers of hope grasp slivers of light that hint of a coming return to normalcy.
Concert tours just may resume by year’s end. Consequently, one of Bristol jewels in downtown, the Paramount, may shine by summer’s end or fall. Whichever, like race horses at the gate of Churchill Downs, plentiful concerts are on their mark and set to go.
Yes, for now Bela Fleck & the Flecktones are slated to appear at the Paramount on Saturday, April 3. Affirmative, country rocker Rodney Atkins pencils in at the Paramount on Friday, April 16. The BoDeans, veteran roots rockers with a cult-like following, are set for now to plug in and play at the Paramount on Saturday, May 8.
Don’t bet on them happening this spring. Instead, bank on the Paramount’s already well-stacked fall schedule to become more crowded as those and other shows back up into the final weeks and months of the year.
Stay tuned for scheduling updates and calendar additions.
Meanwhile, tickets remain on sale for each of the nearly 20 concerts scheduled thus far during the coming year at the Paramount. For more information, visit www.paramountbristol.org or call 423-274-8920.
Bluegrass’ Del McCoury Band leads listeners on stage during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Access www.archive.org. Search Del McCoury Band. Find such live performances as the legendary band’s scintillating 22-song show in October from Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Hear McCoury tackle bluegrass standards “Body and Soul” and “Working on a Building” as well as The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Nashville Cats.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.