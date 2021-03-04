SHORT TAKES: Rock ’N’ Relief, Dwight Yoakam, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Music Notes

Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts called. Guitar in hand, he had a song to sing.

Turns out, he has new music to promote. Roberts, of Bristol, Tennessee, stands tall as Bristol’s most prolific recording artist. His tally of albums and EPs numbers in the neighborhood of 50 and counting. Among his past efforts, he’s recorded as the leader of such groups as The Fury…Heat! as well as with Th’ MonkeyPaws, The Haints, and with the late Steve Gilbert, Transoms.

As of now, anyone can download Transoms’ 13-track album for free at www.mooseroberts.bandcamp.com. Released in 2014, the band includes Roberts, Gilbert, drummer Jon Crain and bass guitarist Jaba Street. Comprised of such originals as the riveting rocker “Slow Rides the Rides the Death Hoss” and an irreverent “Liquor Cures Everything.”

Roberts’ latest, “Alligator Skinny Squad,” constitutes solo material. He also released a nine-track album with The Fury … Heat! on Tuesday. Its title cannot be published, but its content rumbles like a ’74 Cadillac, stretched long and idling cool.