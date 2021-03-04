SHORT TAKES: Rock ’N’ Relief, Dwight Yoakam, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Rock ’N’ Relief
Decades of decadence notwithstanding, rock ’n’ roll’s soldiers stand up to help when called upon.
So it goes with Linda Perry’s Rock ’N’ Relief virtual concert. Slated to stream via several outlets including Rolling Stone and Amazon Music, the two-day show dawns at 3 p.m. Friday and concludes Saturday. Proceeds benefit the life-saving programs of CORE Response.
It’s a cavalcade of rock. Perry, the former frontwoman of 4 Non Blondes, compiled a lineup that includes Dave Groehl’s Foo Fighters, electronic wiz wonder Deadmau5, legendary Carly Simon, and the red rocker Sammy Hagar.
“…I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the health care workers and those on the front lines…,” said Perry in a statement.
Dwight Yoakam
Bakersfield Sound savior Dwight Yoakam resurrected a country music movement established decades earlier by such legendary twang-bangers as Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.
Yoakam began with his 1986 album, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” On Sunday, March 7 at 9 p.m., Yoakam and band will revive that seminal album as part one of his One Time Live Series. Buy tickets and access the show on www.mandolin.com. A week later, on Sunday, March 14, Yoakam presents “Hillbilly Deluxe.” He concludes on Sunday, March 28 with “Buenas Noches From A Lonely Room.”
Released initially as a six-song EP on Oak Records, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” helped to usher in country music’s new traditionalists movement of the 1980s. Singles from Yoakam’s yelping cover of Johnny Horton’s “Honky Tonk Man” to the Telecaster-driven title track underscored country authenticity while alternately moving the genre forward. It’s the first volume of Yoakam’s eventual Country Music Hall of Fame-inducing library.
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
Bill Monroe never went virtual, but Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out are about to.
Climb aboard with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, veteran bluegrass freightliners for an online rumble from London, Kentucky’s Laurel County Public Library. That’s next Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Access the feed for free at www.laurellibrary.org/live.
It’s a grand year for Moore’s outfit, their 30th trip around the bluegrass moon. During its tenure, IIIrd Tyme Out won seven IBMA Vocal Group of the Year honors and Moore nabbed six IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year trophies. They did so by adhering to, and quite occasionally, bending tradition with one thought in mind.
“To put a smile on somebody’s face, give them a memory to take home, that’s what I enjoy,” said Moore. “I’m having the time of my life.”
Music Notes
Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts called. Guitar in hand, he had a song to sing.
Turns out, he has new music to promote. Roberts, of Bristol, Tennessee, stands tall as Bristol’s most prolific recording artist. His tally of albums and EPs numbers in the neighborhood of 50 and counting. Among his past efforts, he’s recorded as the leader of such groups as The Fury…Heat! as well as with Th’ MonkeyPaws, The Haints, and with the late Steve Gilbert, Transoms.
As of now, anyone can download Transoms’ 13-track album for free at www.mooseroberts.bandcamp.com. Released in 2014, the band includes Roberts, Gilbert, drummer Jon Crain and bass guitarist Jaba Street. Comprised of such originals as the riveting rocker “Slow Rides the Rides the Death Hoss” and an irreverent “Liquor Cures Everything.”
Roberts’ latest, “Alligator Skinny Squad,” constitutes solo material. He also released a nine-track album with The Fury … Heat! on Tuesday. Its title cannot be published, but its content rumbles like a ’74 Cadillac, stretched long and idling cool.
Issued in December, Bristol’s Roberts recorded the six-track “Alligator Skinny Squad” EP at Classic Recording Studio with Mike Stephenson at the mixing board. Accompanied by Stephenson on drums and Peter Snootch on bass, Roberts’ quite-original track listing includes a Frank Zappa-ish ballad, “Franklin’s Labotomy.”
Elsewhere and throughout, Roberts’ knack for crisp guitar leads and melodies fuel such rockers as “Harry’s Lament” and “Shelia’s Baby.” Conventional, not a chance. Gripping, throughout.
For now and the foreseeable future, purchase all of Roberts’ music through Bandcamp for a one-time fee of $60.75. To date, that constitutes an astonishing 65 releases.
Amazon Music spins earfuls of music in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.amazon.com/Free-Music. Find such keepers as Carole King’s “One Small Voice,” bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson’s “Gone at Last,” and “Iron Rooster” from rock stalwarts The Foo Fighters. Save the link, particularly as Amazon always maintains a large number of free downloads.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.