Short Takes: Rock Bash 21 Online Event streams live at 5 p.m., Friday, May 14

Rock Bash 21
For now, masks remain. So, too, do virtual concerts. You know, livestreams.
By now the streaming of live music has become not only anticipated but enjoyed. It’s a thing.
So, with Rock Bash 21, Bristol’s Thunder Valley Tavern opted to stream its event live and online. Access the feed at www.facebook.com/The-Rock-Bash. Saliva — Grammy-nominated vets for the song “Your Disease” — headline. Supporting acts include Memphis’ Voodoo Moonshine and local favorites Below 7 and Black Wolf.
“It’s kick-butt rock ’n’ roll,” said Bobby Amaru, lead singer of Saliva.
The Wooks
When Bill Monroe plowed ground that led to the creation of bluegrass, he likely never intended everyone to follow the same path.
Not to worry, Big Mon. Kentucky’s Wooks hitchhike along the borders of bluegrass creation.
Experience traditional and mountain-styled bluegrass courtesy The Wooks on Saturday, May 15, at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. It’s an outdoors and quite live and lively show on tap.
Birthed in 2014, The Wooks leapt from the womb with a toe in tradition and nine more spread throughout the borderlands of bluegrass. Albums including “Glory Bound” feature an acoustic band alight with spark and substance. A four-man flurry, The Wooks are anything but a flash in the bluegrass pan.
The Bristol Hotel Rooftop
Theatre Bristol’s Steve Baskett huddled in the sun on a couch with friends. Dave Eggar, world-renowned cellist, eased into the crowd with a wave. The Earnest Tube impresario Clinton Holley mingled.
So it goes on most any Thursday night atop The Bristol Hotel. Normalcy well en route to a return, the hotel’s rooftop bar offers a hive of live music each Thursday at 7 p.m. Tonight brings Jamen Denton & Friends. Next week, Thursday, May 20, welcomes the aforementioned Dave Eggar with friends.
“We are so lucky to have this here in downtown Bristol,” said Tim Hudson, local lawyer and frequent patron of Bristol’s live music scene. “This is world-class music.”
Music Notes
Make room for a brand-new venue on the local scene for live music.
Epic Ink opens wide its doors on Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Located at 560 English St., just off Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, the venue breaks the seal on what it terms its Bristol City Limits Concert Series. Anthony Wayne Vibe and Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts lead the site’s maiden concert voyage.
“I’m excited,” said Roberts. “Haven’t been onstage in a long time. It’s about time.”
Management promises more shows to come. Among them, Bristol’s TJ Darnell drops by Epic Ink on Saturday, May 15, at 8 p.m. Now, if the name suggests more than a building used to stage concerts, then you’re right. By day, Epic Ink serves as a custom tattoo shop.
For more information on Epic Ink and its gradually materializing Bristol City Limits Concert Series, call 423-573-7070 or visit them at www.facebook.com/epicinkbristol.
Paid a visit to The Orange Peel in Asheville on Saturday night. Artimus Pyle, who played drums as a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s fabled lineup from 1974 to 1977, headlined the Peel with his current band, Pyletribe.
Of note, Pyle was on board the airplane that crashed into the swamps of Louisiana in 1977 and killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant. Along with his bandmates in the legendary Southern rock band, Pyle was inducted as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
“Man,” said Pyle after Saturday’s night’s show, “it’s just good to be back playing music for people. This was our second show back.”
Pyle spoke as he met, posed for pictures with, and signed autographs for a smattering of family and friends backstage after his 90-minute set. After signing a particular piece for a fan, he turned to highlight what he wrote.
“See that?” Pyle said, pointing to an inscription with the letters RVZ — for Ronnie Van Zant. “He was Lynyrd Skynyrd. He wrote all the songs. He’s why Lynyrd Skynyrd is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”
Now, Pyle’s performance highlighted The Orange Peel’s recent retooling. Since it reopened for live concerts at the end of April, the much-loved venue now sells tickets in “pods.” As opposed to standing-room-only access, attendees must buy tickets within pods — socially distanced groupings of seats of varying numbers. If a person arrives with a group of five, then those five will consist of a socially distanced pod. Same goes if one arrives alone or with a few others.
Pyle didn’t seem to mind.
“Man, playing music is what I love,” Pyle said. “I’m just happy to be back onstage again.”
Delve into the past with underground alt. rock’s Dinosaur Jr. during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find the tunes at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/dinosaur-jr/jun-9-2009-daytrotter-studio-rock-island-il. Recorded in 2009 during a Daytrotter session, J. Mascis and company offer such rockers as “Repulsion” and “Crumble.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.