Short Takes: Rock Bash 21 Online Event streams live at 5 p.m., Friday, May 14

“I’m excited,” said Roberts. “Haven’t been onstage in a long time. It’s about time.”

Management promises more shows to come. Among them, Bristol’s TJ Darnell drops by Epic Ink on Saturday, May 15, at 8 p.m. Now, if the name suggests more than a building used to stage concerts, then you’re right. By day, Epic Ink serves as a custom tattoo shop.

For more information on Epic Ink and its gradually materializing Bristol City Limits Concert Series, call 423-573-7070 or visit them at www.facebook.com/epicinkbristol.

Paid a visit to The Orange Peel in Asheville on Saturday night. Artimus Pyle, who played drums as a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s fabled lineup from 1974 to 1977, headlined the Peel with his current band, Pyletribe.

Of note, Pyle was on board the airplane that crashed into the swamps of Louisiana in 1977 and killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant. Along with his bandmates in the legendary Southern rock band, Pyle was inducted as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Man,” said Pyle after Saturday’s night’s show, “it’s just good to be back playing music for people. This was our second show back.”