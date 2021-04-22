SHORT TAKES: Retiring legend hosts annual Bluegrass Festival

Lawson, who turned 77 two days ago, has spoken with me for years on various aspects of his life and hall of fame career. Several years ago, when asked about his style, he leaned forward and grinned.

“Tom, I know what I want,” said Lawson about his sound. “I know how to get what I want, and I’m going to get what I want.”

As a result, Lawson’s Quicksilver band has proven to be a proving ground for several generations of young bluegrass musicians. It has often been referred to as a school of bluegrass. Among Quicksilver’s past emerge such luminaries as Jamie Dailey, Russell Moore, Steve Gulley, Lou Reid and Barry Abernathy.

Just as he imparted bluegrass and performance wisdom to his band through the years, Lawson learned from one of the genre’s most legendary figures and taskmasters: Jimmy Martin. He hired an 18-year-old Lawson to play banjo in his Sunny Mountain Boys band.

“It was my first time as a professional musician,” Lawson said. “Being young and not knowing a lot about playing banjo, it was hard. Jimmy was a taskmaster. He knew what he wanted.”

Multiple Grammy nominations and tours of the world later, nearly three years ago, Lawson addressed his future.