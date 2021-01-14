SHORT TAKES: Ray Wylie Hubbard livestreams on Austin City Limits Behind the Scenes

Then consider that for $100, a pass to attend the entire weekend, is currently available. That’s astounding. See headliners Jason Isbell and Tanya Tucker. Make sure to include Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke.

Now, as in years past, Rhythm & Roots officials have yet to release the full slate of performers booked to appear during this year’s (We hope! We hope!) festival. They’ve teased with the aforementioned headliners. Furthermore, bluegrass’s Rhonda Vincent and SteelDrivers have signed on. Likewise Mr. Americana Jim Lauderdale. Moreover, there’s Britain’s Yola and balladeer Hayes Carll.

Frankly, it’s like taking a peek at one’s presents under the Christmas tree. Strong ideas of goodies to come indicate far more delicacies on the way. For instance, the presence of Tri-Cities zenith Amythyst Kiah amid the current peek into the lineup suggests far more local talent on tap to appear during Rhythm & Roots.

Cellist Dave Eggar and neo soul’s New Respects adhere to Rhythm & Roots’ longtime penchant to include borderless musicians. Their inclusion hints of more bands best filed into an ‘Imagine That!’ category.

For a Franklin, one can experience that which one simply cannot experience anywhere else in such a condensed and cultural manner. For more information, call 423-573-1927.

Los Angeles’ Lavender Diamond polishes a trio of cutting edge songs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Mine www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/lavenderdiamond/edge-of-time-live-on-the-radio. Find such ethereal songs as “My Shadow is a Monday” from Lavender Diamond lead singer Becky Stark, who leads a pop troupe whose indie style underscores a deep penchant for melody.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.