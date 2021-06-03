SHORT TAKES: Quaker Steak & Lube celebrates 7-year anniversary June 4 and 5

Recording sessions abound in Bristol and beyond from locally based bands.

For instance, world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar is ensconced at Bobby Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Co. near Gray, Tennessee. Among other things, he and hammered dulcimer master Max ZT are assisting New York City-based singer Priya Darshini as she records a new album this week at Starnes’ studio.

Tim White’s Troublesome Hollow, a bluegrass trio based in Blountville and Hickory Tree, are tracking their latest album this week at Jeremiah Nave’s studio in Nashville. No word on the status of a release date, but when reached, White said the sessions “are going great.”

“We recorded some of it about a year and a half ago,” said White, by phone while on break from recording. “We’re just now finishing it up.”

Back in Bristol at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio, Asheville’s Hearts Gone South were encamped in the downtown studio last week. They’re recording a follow-up album to 2019’s honky-tonk opus “Nothing Left to Burn.”

Back in April, Americana king Jim Lauderdale recorded eight new songs at The Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol. He called last week to inform that more songs are to be recorded.