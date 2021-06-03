SHORT TAKES: Quaker Steak & Lube celebrates 7-year anniversary June 4 and 5

Quaker Steak & Lube 7-Year Anniversary Celebration
When Quaker Steak & Lube moved into the building previously occupied by CityMac, they quickly became a local destination for live music.
That was seven years ago. Join in on State Street in downtown Bristol as Quaker Steak & Lube celebrates their seventh anniversary on Friday, June 4, with If Birds Could Fly and Ragged Sally. Their celebration continues on Saturday, June 5, with Virginia Ground.
Most every local musician has appeared either outdoors or inside the restaurant. Artists including country’s Dan Deel to rock’s Wyldeheart, as well as blues-rocker Billy Crawford, have occupied Quaker’s stage. Each September, their stage figures into the lineup of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, typically as a venue that highlights the best in local music. Consequently, Quaker Steak & Lube has become a destination for vivid live music in downtown Bristol.
Unspoken Tradition
Tradition means lots of things for lots of people. For North Carolina’s Unspoken Tradition, heritage points to the music they play.
They’re strong in song and style. On the strength of such bluegrass hits as “Dark Side of the Mountain,” Unspoken Tradition appears at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon on Saturday, June 5. Fueled on nostalgia and drive, they’re a five-man band for whom substance leads.
Unspoken Tradition materialized about a decade ago. Early recordings from 2013’s affecting “Simple Little Town” and 2015’s “Miles Between” underscored a band built on original songs and taut vocal harmonies. More recently, 2019’s collection “Myths We Tell Our Young” yielded five hit singles, including the aforementioned “Dark Side of the Mountain.”
The Soulamanders
Johnson City’s Soulamanders eschew labels for love of music.
Woven into a blanket of sound, the veteran trio incorporates elements of reggae and acoustic rock into a base of folk music. Hear the alluring concoction when The Soulamanders return to Bristol’s Cascade Draft House on Wednesday, June 9.
Original material percolates from deep wells of creation courtesy The Soulamanders. Yeah, they may cover The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” or Bob Marley’s “Keep on Moving.” Better yet, originals including “Hard Times” and “Going to the Mountains” bespeak a band in full throttle as capable lyricists. Atop hook-laden melodies and crisp musicianship, The Soulamanders equate to a morning’s warm cup of coffee. They soothe precisely as they should.
Music Notes
Recording sessions abound in Bristol and beyond from locally based bands.
For instance, world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar is ensconced at Bobby Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Co. near Gray, Tennessee. Among other things, he and hammered dulcimer master Max ZT are assisting New York City-based singer Priya Darshini as she records a new album this week at Starnes’ studio.
Tim White’s Troublesome Hollow, a bluegrass trio based in Blountville and Hickory Tree, are tracking their latest album this week at Jeremiah Nave’s studio in Nashville. No word on the status of a release date, but when reached, White said the sessions “are going great.”
“We recorded some of it about a year and a half ago,” said White, by phone while on break from recording. “We’re just now finishing it up.”
Back in Bristol at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio, Asheville’s Hearts Gone South were encamped in the downtown studio last week. They’re recording a follow-up album to 2019’s honky-tonk opus “Nothing Left to Burn.”
Back in April, Americana king Jim Lauderdale recorded eight new songs at The Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol. He called last week to inform that more songs are to be recorded.
“I’m planning to record more songs at The Sessions Hotel,” said Lauderdale. “I’m looking at doing them sometime in June.”
Meanwhile, Eggar completed his double-Thursday residency atop the Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel last Thursday. The week prior, his performances were much more visually exuberant as compared to Thursday’s more reflective band of music.
Throughout, Eggar offered classical music for everyone. Presented with fun attached, in his skilled hands, classical music proves to be palatable for everyone who loves beautiful music. From a delicate run through Mozart to a bombastic climactic turn with a Schubert piece, Eggar’s classical music challenges convention. He challenges stodginess and loosens up long-established staid mores within the classical world. Hey, music’s for everyone, classical included.
Mumford and Sons with the aid of some friends drum up a batch of tunes in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastedaytrotter/mumford-and-sons-and-friends. Find seven songs. Recorded in 2013 inside a high school auditorium in Troy, Ohio, the English lads chose such tunes as Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” and Neil Young’s “Like a Hurricane” to render in an acoustic manner.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.