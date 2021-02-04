SHORT TAKES: Original Stanley Brothers’ Rich-R-Tone sides to be reissued with others as box set

Normally, Stanley was reticent to talk. Typically, he was a man of few words. But on this night, he wanted to talk.

Through the years and many interactions with Stanley, I found him to be more loquacious whenever he was in Bristol. And why not? Bristol was the scene of he and his brother Carter’s earliest of experiences as professional musicians. They first sang a note in Bristol on Oct. 16, 1946. The Stanley Brothers were among the first acts to appear on WCYB’s noontime radio show, “The Farm and Fun Time Show.”

“That was the biggest thing in this part of the country,” said a then-86-year-old Stanley. “The only thing bigger was the Grand Ole Opry. We were on (“The Farm and Fun Time Show”) from ’46 to ’58.”

Bristol and “The Farm and Fun Time Show” helped launch the Stanley Brothers to bluegrass stardom. Response was such that fans clamored for records to buy, so they remained in Bristol to record some of their earliest recordings.

“We recorded at WOPI in Bristol,” Stanley said between sips of hot coffee. “We recorded an album there.”