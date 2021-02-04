SHORT TAKES: Original Stanley Brothers’ Rich-R-Tone sides to be reissued with others as box set

Song of the Mountains
Songs spill out of the Appalachians like cold pop from a glass bottle.
You can’t stop it — and why the heck would you want to?
So it goes with Carolina Blue, who headline the latest installment of “Song of the Mountains.” Set to cascade from the stage of Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, the five-piece bluegrass troupe lead a lineup that includes Broken Angels.
Formed in 2007, Carolina Blue adheres to bluegrass tradition. They sound and look like a band transported from the 1950s. As heard on their latest album, “Take Me Back,” their music features drive aplenty. From a throwback “Lost and Lonely” to the aching wail of “Take Me to the Mountains That I Love,” Carolina Blue fry their music as if greased in lard. It’s fattening, but, oh, so tasty.
Saving Abel
From Mississippi’s cotton fields to Tennessee’s western reaches formed the roots of rock’s Saving Abel.
Rock ’n’ raw with veins of Southern-flavored octane, Saving Abel take to the worldwide web for their latest exhibition. Yep, they plan to stream live from Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson in Stuart, Florida, on Saturday at 8 p.m. Find the feed at www.sessionslive.com.
“It was a beast,” said Saving Abel co-founding member Scott Bartlett of his band’s groove-grinding breakthrough single, 2008’s “Addicted.” Reputation for excess rode their rise to stardom with subsequent rock irreverence as “The Sex Is Good.” All these years later, Bartlett emphasized, “It’s still about the music.”
Melissa Etheridge
Sandpaper-voiced Melissa Etheridge made her name while slinging a guitar amid streams of anthem rockers. That was 30 years ago.
Nowadays, Etheridge embraces livestreams. So much so, she established an online platform, www.etheridgetv.com, to feature such presentations as Cover Song Tuesday. Tune in for her next installment at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Etheridge promises to never repeat songs. To that end, she features songs she loves from artists she admires. Oh, and they occasionally come far afield. For example, in August Etheridge said she would “sing some classic country female artists.” She delved into Patsy Cline’s Willie Nelson-written “Crazy,” Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors.” As for the coming Tuesday, it’s a mystery, one worthy of an hourlong peek.
Music Notes
Ralph Stanley sat aboard his bus, the mountain music king atop his throne. Parked on 5th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, the Southwest Virginian with a show to play had some time on his hands.
Normally, Stanley was reticent to talk. Typically, he was a man of few words. But on this night, he wanted to talk.
Through the years and many interactions with Stanley, I found him to be more loquacious whenever he was in Bristol. And why not? Bristol was the scene of he and his brother Carter’s earliest of experiences as professional musicians. They first sang a note in Bristol on Oct. 16, 1946. The Stanley Brothers were among the first acts to appear on WCYB’s noontime radio show, “The Farm and Fun Time Show.”
“That was the biggest thing in this part of the country,” said a then-86-year-old Stanley. “The only thing bigger was the Grand Ole Opry. We were on (“The Farm and Fun Time Show”) from ’46 to ’58.”
Bristol and “The Farm and Fun Time Show” helped launch the Stanley Brothers to bluegrass stardom. Response was such that fans clamored for records to buy, so they remained in Bristol to record some of their earliest recordings.
“We recorded at WOPI in Bristol,” Stanley said between sips of hot coffee. “We recorded an album there.”
Johnson City’s Rich-R-Tone Records issued those songs barely a year after the Stanley Brothers’ debut on “Farm and Fun Time.” In those days, the songs were made available to the public on 78 rpm records. The pair later recorded with much larger labels including Columbia and Mercury in the 1940s and ’50s. During the 1960s, the brothers made records for Cincinnati’s King Records.
Long coveted, those original sides for Rich-R-Tone were for years unavailable. Now each of the songs will appear in a comprehensive box set that documents the history of Rich-R-Tone. Issued by Germany’s Bear Family Records, the Stanley Brothers’ records will join such fellow legends as Wilma Lee and Stoney Cooper alongside artists from deep obscurity as part of a whopping 10-CD set.
A release date has not been set. For more information, visit www.bear-family.com
“I always enjoyed Bristol. We stayed here for 12 years,” Stanley said. “It got to feeling like home to us.”
Singer-songwriter Kasey Williams offers a sumptuous example of her talents in this week’s free MP3 download. Access www.kaseywilliams.com. Scroll down to the bottom of Williams’ page. Fill in an email address to subscribe to her email list, and voila! Receive a free download.
