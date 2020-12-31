SHORT TAKES: Old Crow Medicine Show says ‘good riddance!’ to 2020 in virtual show

Early February witnessed the Paramount stage alighted with bluegrass’ SteelDrivers then two days later with Dustbowl Revival. Different styles, way different genres. Same avid crowd response.

Meanwhile, villain COVID-19 lurked like a shadowy creature, ready to pounce as if from the dark.

Early March brought big band revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to the Paramount. Days later, career-spanning tribute band Beatles For Sale were among the year’s final nods to live theater music in the Tri-Cities for 2020.

On the same night as Beatles For Sale, Thursday, March 12, Americana king Jim Lauderdale headlined Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Staged inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in the McGlothlin Theatre, the sold-out show featured an elbow-to-elbow crowd.

About an hour before the show, Lauderdale sauntered backstage. He grinned, walked near and prepared to deliver a hug.

“Whoa! Can’t do that right now, Tom!” said Lauderdale as he stopped himself short. “Let’s click boot heels instead.”