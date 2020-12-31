SHORT TAKES: Old Crow Medicine Show says ‘good riddance!’ to 2020 in virtual show

Out with the Old, in with the Old
Really?
Yeah, really, Old as in Old Crow Medicine Show. Look for Old Crow to deliver a wallop to the horrid year that was 2020 tonight, New Year’s Eve, with their New Year’s Eve Celebration from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It’s a virtual event, streamed live beginning at 11 p.m. via www.sessionslive.com.
Recall Old Crow’s most recent visit to Bristol. Headliners of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2018, they slathered jam-packed State Street with old-time music performed as if it were heavy metal. Gloriously infectious, Old Crow leader Ketch Secor fiddles like a rocker, lightning striking from his kinetic strings. Long known as old-time revivalists, Old Crow Medicine Show look to dropkick the year of COVID and to welcome the new with an excitable look forward.
NOFX
Given the year old, the coming new year warrants punk rock irreverence.
Make way for NOFX. Legends of punk rock reverie, they present New Year’s Heave live from Fatty’s on Friday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. Buy tickets for $19.94 at www.nofxmerch.com.
Then go nuts in the confines of your home as NOFX play their album, “Punk in Drublic,” in full. Established in 1983, the four-man band of rowdies played dives and dumps for most of its first decade. Five albums into their first decade, NOFX issued “Punk in Drublic” in 1994. No radio airplay. No major record company push. Despite that, the 17-song melodic assault became NOFX’ best selling album of their career.
William Fitzsimmons
Bearded and bald of head, Nashville’s William Fitzsimmons resembles Shel Silverstein.
Song-wise, Fitzsimmons does not recall Silverstein’s oft tongue-in-cheek roguishness. Instead, Fitzsimmons labels as a folk-driven singer-songwriter. Hear him emote during On the Couch, a free livestream on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Fitzsimmons may delve into his forthcoming album, “Ready the Astronaut.” To that end, he recently issued the LP’s third single, a whispery “As Long as I Can Breathe.” Introspective in content, nuanced in feel, the song features a new age-like feel. It’s a confessionary tune. Two people have split, disappointment sets in, and regret echoes throughout the palpably performed ode to what was and what may have been.
Music Notes
Normally right about now, a look back on the year in music that was rates as apropos. Only thing, 2020 was anything but normal.
The year started in promising fashion. For instance, the Paramount staged back-to-back sell-out shows in January from The Oak Ridge Boys. The Country Music Hall of Fame members stayed at The Bristol Hotel, shopped around town, and performed such classics as “Y’all Come Back Saloon” and “Come On In” to wild audience acclaim.
Early February witnessed the Paramount stage alighted with bluegrass’ SteelDrivers then two days later with Dustbowl Revival. Different styles, way different genres. Same avid crowd response.
Meanwhile, villain COVID-19 lurked like a shadowy creature, ready to pounce as if from the dark.
Early March brought big band revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to the Paramount. Days later, career-spanning tribute band Beatles For Sale were among the year’s final nods to live theater music in the Tri-Cities for 2020.
On the same night as Beatles For Sale, Thursday, March 12, Americana king Jim Lauderdale headlined Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Staged inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in the McGlothlin Theatre, the sold-out show featured an elbow-to-elbow crowd.
About an hour before the show, Lauderdale sauntered backstage. He grinned, walked near and prepared to deliver a hug.
“Whoa! Can’t do that right now, Tom!” said Lauderdale as he stopped himself short. “Let’s click boot heels instead.”
With that, we clicked boots, chatted about music and what COVID could mean for the music business. Little did we know. What was thought to be a middleweight turned into raging heavyweight with more punch than a hungry Mike Tyson.
Lauderdale’s appearance was the last show at the museum that was open to the public. Soon thereafter, the Paramount darkened and remains dark. The museum’s theater has staged several virtual events, but none were available to the public to attend.
What’s to come in 2021? The Paramount has a large and dynamic schedule of shows that range from country’s Ronnie Milsap and Sara Evans to gospel legends The Blind Boys of Alabama.
Now we wait. For the vaccine, for the demise of COVID, for the resumption of normalcy.
Folk singer and songwriter William Fitzsimmons propels this week’s free MP3 downloads. Drum up www.williamfitzsimmons.com. Atop the page, join the musician’s online mailing list by supplying an email address. Moments later, receive two randomly chosen free songs.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.