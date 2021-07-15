SHORT TAKES: Oak Ridge Boys return to region for Symphony of the Mountains on Sept. 18

Music Notes

The legendary Oak Ridge Boys are scheduled to return to the region.

Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the quartet will appear during Symphony of the Mountains’ 75th Anniversary season on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. Tickets are on sale now for $35.

Fans of country music know The Oak Ridge Boys best for such hits as “Elvira,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon” and “Thank God for Kids.” Intact with the same lineup since the early 1970s, members are long-bearded William Lee Golden, golden-voiced Duane Allen, the excitable tenor-singing Joe Bonsall and bass-booming Richard Sterban.

“Out of all four of us,” said Sterban last year, “there’s no one who can interpret a song and communicate that song to an audience like William Lee can. When he sings ‘Thank God for Kids,’ you can look into an audience. It touches people. They have tears in their eyes. He’s a master at that.”

Formed during World War II as The Oak Ridge Quartet, they quickly gravitated to America’s most prominent stages. By the end of the 1940s, they were regulars on Nashville’s esteemed Grand Ole Opry.