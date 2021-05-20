SHORT TAKES: Morgans Mill, Sam Collie, Tennessee Champagne play live this weekend

For instance, a new summer music series will dawn in June. Three shows to whet one’s appetite for September’s return of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Birthplace of Country Music presents the Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series.

Slated to stage on the lawn at The Sessions Hotel, the series opens on Saturday, June 19, at 7 p.m. with Morgan Wade. Skip a month. It continues on Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m. with Americana king Jim Lauderdale. Pause nearly another month. The series concludes on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. with Amythyst Kiah.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 per show. For more information and to buy tickets, which are selling quickly, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.

Jamen Denton and Friends enthralled eager audiences on the rooftop at The Bristol Hotel the past two Thursdays. Accompanied by his son, Noah Denton, on bass guitar, as well as occasional vocalist Jon McGlocklin, Denton displayed wide-ranging skills as a singer and guitarist.

Denton projected a laidback vibe throughout the two-hour performance. From a muted take of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy” to an elegant whirl with Ray Charles’ “You Don’t Know Me,” Denton set and maintained a tone of serious musicianship that elevated the evening.