SHORT TAKES: Morgans Mill, Sam Collie, Tennessee Champagne play live this weekend

Morgans Mill
Like eager horses at the gate, folks are on their mark and set to race back to life as normal.
Live music awaits. In the forefront, East Tennessee’s Morgans Mill embarks upon Quaker Steak & Lube on Saturday, May 22, in Bristol, Virginia. Led by Texas Dylan Young and Tennessean A.J. Hawkins, Morgans Mill’s music converges where traditional meets contemporary country.
Young and Hawkins met as students while attending East Tennessee State University. They studied in the prestigious bluegrass, old-time and country music program. The pair established Morgans Mill, added North Carolina’s Caleb Mehaffey and set about recording an EP. “Wyoming” followed. Led by the pedal steel-strewn title track, Morgans Mill established themselves as a group strong in harmonies and lyrical content.
Sam Collie
The ubiquitous Sam Collie occupied stages before, during and now — hopefully — after the pandemic.
Backed by his group, The Roustabouts, Collie parks his show at Gypsy Circus Cider Co. in Kingsport on Saturday, May 22. The night before, look for him to roll with rockabilly at Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia. Though but a teenager, Collie’s as apt to lend a nod to late soul singer Otis Redding as he is to summon the Sun days of Johnny Cash and The Tennessee Two.
“We don’t put our fingers down on just one genre,” said Collie. “There’s definitely elements of rock, blues for sure. There’s a lot of soul influences. We usually say it’s rock, blues and soul in its simplest forms.”
Tennessee Champagne
Tennessee Champagne resides on a corner occupied by ZZ Top’s “Heard It on the X” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Three Steps.” Southern rock thrives in the blues-rich band.
Grooves in gobs, Elizabethton’s Tennessee Champagne revisits Bristol’s Delta Blues BBQ on Friday, May 21. It’s a free show. Staged outdoors behind the popular State Street eatery, Tennessee Champagne fits well within the restaurant’s menu of barbecue and beer.
Ground in Southern rock, Tennessee Champagne forges into the future astride an original sound. It’s fueled on original songs as opposed to covers. As illustrated in their eponymous album, they pop significant corks with a style that’s guitar-heavy, lyrically driven and rich in character. Not as country as Blackberry Smoke, not as rocky as Molly Hatchet, Tennessee Champagne carves a niche for themselves in a Southern rock world that needs their originality.
Music Notes
As pandemic restrictions drain like water out of a tub, live music awakens to a fresh new day.
For instance, a new summer music series will dawn in June. Three shows to whet one’s appetite for September’s return of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Birthplace of Country Music presents the Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series.
Slated to stage on the lawn at The Sessions Hotel, the series opens on Saturday, June 19, at 7 p.m. with Morgan Wade. Skip a month. It continues on Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m. with Americana king Jim Lauderdale. Pause nearly another month. The series concludes on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. with Amythyst Kiah.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 per show. For more information and to buy tickets, which are selling quickly, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.
Jamen Denton and Friends enthralled eager audiences on the rooftop at The Bristol Hotel the past two Thursdays. Accompanied by his son, Noah Denton, on bass guitar, as well as occasional vocalist Jon McGlocklin, Denton displayed wide-ranging skills as a singer and guitarist.
Denton projected a laidback vibe throughout the two-hour performance. From a muted take of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy” to an elegant whirl with Ray Charles’ “You Don’t Know Me,” Denton set and maintained a tone of serious musicianship that elevated the evening.
Light touches of rock sprinkled within a general foundation of bluesy jazz. Best of all, Denton and band stretched and flexed their jazz muscles through an extended version of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life.” A highlight during evenings of standouts, Denton underscored the fact that he remains among the elite within the local music scene.
Throwback Pearl Charles stirs a kettle of 1960s folk-rock during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pearl-charles/mar-30-2021-hotel-cafe-los-angeles-ca2. Strike upon four songs from the Californian singer-songwriter, including such thought-provoking numbers as “Slipping Away” and “Take Your Time.”
