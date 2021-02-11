SHORT TAKES: Michael McDonald, The Suffers among this week’s livestreams

Michael McDonald
Happy birthday, Michael McDonald. The soon-to-be 68-year-old music legend normally would celebrate from the stage for an adoring audience.
Not this year. Amid COVID’s invasion, McDonald goes virtual with “Home Alone 2: Birthday Bash, Party of 1.” Help him blow out the candles at 9 p.m. Friday. Find the link to buy entry and to view the show at www.michaelmcdonald.com.
A native of St. Louis, McDonald attained vocal distinction by the time he joined rock’s Doobie Brothers in 1975. He went solo in 1982, after which he snagged such hits as “Yah Mo Be There,” a duet with James Ingram. Pinnacles, there were many, including an opportunity to sing with his hero, Ray Charles.
“In the studio, we were back to back, singing into two microphones surrounded by a 40-piece orchestra,” said McDonald in 2013. “It was so exciting. So captivating.”
The Suffers
Kam Franklin waited patiently in the afternoon warmth of downtown Bristol. Based in Houston, Franklin fronts The Suffers. On that day in 2015, they made their Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion debut.
“We’re going to show them what The Suffers can do,” Franklin said.
See what The Suffers can do again at 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday during “Making Up & Breaking Up.” Streamed live, the show recognizes the up and downs and all-the-way-arounds of Valentine’s Day. It’s billed as two nights “of makeup songs, breakup songs, and songs you can sing along to.”
The Suffers simmer and boil to an old school soul sound. They ingratiated themselves to Bristol with undulating wavelengths of Gladys Knight & The Pips as channeled through the funk ’n’ fried Curtis Mayfield. Quite fly and quite super.
34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Livestream
Goodness finds a way, even during an ongoing pandemic.
So it goes with the 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit livestream. Slated to stage in a virtual manner on Wednesday, Feb. 17, Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder headlines a stout lineup that includes guitar-smashing star Phoebe Bridgers. All proceeds benefit Tibet House US.
A wide array of music luminaries join Vedder and Bridgers. They include punk rock vets Patti Smith and Iggy Pop, idiosyncratic rock’s Flaming Lips, Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard and longtime experimentalist Laurie Anderson. Philip Glass serves as the evening’s artistic director for a show typically staged from New York’s famed Carnegie Hall.
Music Notes
Adios to Miles Marek, executive director of the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.
Hired in 2015, Marek was greeted with a vintage and beloved Paramount, yet one mired in issues. For one, the theater, which was built and opened in 1931, was financially struggling.
“It’s a beautiful theater,” said Marek months after his hiring. “I was running a small theater in New York, the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. I was looking for the opportunity to do something different. I was becoming less enchanted with New York. When I Googled Bristol, there was something about it. It was calling me.”
Marek began work at the Paramount in July 2015. In accepting the position of executive director, he followed the late Merle Dickert.
He spoke at length of his plans to revive the Paramount, plans he instituted thereafter. Primarily, Marek strove to return the Paramount to a financially stable venue, a vivid and viable showplace for an array of live performance arts.
“I would love for the Paramount to be the stage where country music comes back to Bristol,” he said.
And he did. A wide array of country music legends performed at the Paramount during Marek’s tenure. The Oak Ridge Boys, members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, appeared for two sell-out concerts at the Paramount last January. They followed such house-packers as Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Milsap, Bill Anderson and Dean Dillon.
Furthermore, Marek booked an incredible and varied lineup for 2020. They included gospel music legends The Blind Boys of Alabama, blues wiz Robert Cray and country’s Milsap, as well as Trace Adkins and Sara Evans. They’ve all been rescheduled to appear at the Paramount later this year.
“It’s an exciting little place,” Marek said of the Paramount. “I want live entertainment that changes people for the better. It’s about bringing greatness to the stage of the Paramount.”
And he did. Thank you, Miles Marek, not just for keeping the lights on inside Bristol’s beloved Paramount but for making them brighter.
Imperial Age, a symphonic metal band from Moscow, Russia, strike a mighty string of power chords during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference https://imperialage.lpages.co/free-songs1/ for seven songs, including the band’s propulsive hit, “Monastery.” Simply enter an email address and your name, shortly after which thunderous music from the veteran band will appear.
