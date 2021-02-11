SHORT TAKES: Michael McDonald, The Suffers among this week’s livestreams

Adios to Miles Marek, executive director of the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.

Hired in 2015, Marek was greeted with a vintage and beloved Paramount, yet one mired in issues. For one, the theater, which was built and opened in 1931, was financially struggling.

“It’s a beautiful theater,” said Marek months after his hiring. “I was running a small theater in New York, the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. I was looking for the opportunity to do something different. I was becoming less enchanted with New York. When I Googled Bristol, there was something about it. It was calling me.”

Marek began work at the Paramount in July 2015. In accepting the position of executive director, he followed the late Merle Dickert.

He spoke at length of his plans to revive the Paramount, plans he instituted thereafter. Primarily, Marek strove to return the Paramount to a financially stable venue, a vivid and viable showplace for an array of live performance arts.

“I would love for the Paramount to be the stage where country music comes back to Bristol,” he said.