SHORT TAKES: Matt Elvis Dollar swivels in to the American Legion

They’re ready, set and aching to go.

Matt Elvis Dollar offered a preview Friday night at the American Legion. Located about a “hey” and a “y’all” beyond the glow of downtown Bristol, the mostly nondescript American Legion sits atop a hill. A full hour before Dollar bestowed a “hunka hunka” of “Burning Love” on those gathered, most every seat inside the wood-paneled American Legion was occupied.

White hairs sat beside grey hairs, long hairs and no hairs. A hubbub ensued.

Dollar, backed by his four-man band, performed two sets. Attired in a ghost-white suit adorned with a leaping tiger across the chest, the longtime impersonator of Elvis Presley made a grand entrance. Lights down, a lone beam of light provided a path of entry for the Tupelo flash.

Guitar in hand, Dollar struck a pose. Some abbreviated, some cobbled into medleys, the black-haired singer hip-swiveled through a sizeable chunk of Presley’s catalog. During an extended “Polk Salad Annie,” he stepped into and walked through the audience as he presented scarves to dozens of women.

Some swooned — the women, not the scarves.