SHORT TAKES: Matt Elvis Dollar swivels in to the American Legion

The Real Blarney Stoners
Fret not. You’ve not Rip Van Winkled to March and St. Patrick’s Day.
Nonetheless, Bristol’s Real Blarney Stoners get a pint up on the annual day of Irish merriment on Saturday at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. Shenanigans on tap, the rowdy bunch of rock ’n’ rollers underscore unpredictability.
Punk rock meets Celtic unbridled in the form of the Real Blarney Stoners. They’re as likely to venture into Led Zeppelin terrain for a guitar-grinding “Whole Lotta Love” as they are some Irish jig or reel. Kilts, that’s possible. Green beer, quite probably. Thus engaged, they’re not for those among the gentile set. Fun unleashed, they’re a merry band, these Real Blarney Stoners
Cabin Fever Fest
Winter atop a nearly yearlong nationwide pandemic can create a craving for live music.
In steps the Philadelphia Folksong Society. As a prelude to its Philadelphia Folk Festival in August, the society presents Cabin Fever Fest. Slated to stream live beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the festival will run continuously through 9 p.m. Sunday. Find the link at www.pfs.org.
A cavalcade of folk music awaits. Banjos and guitars in hand, talents spans from the bluegrass of Sierra Hull to the blues of Keb’ Mo’. Husband-wife marvels Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn embrace classical to jazz, bluegrass to folk. Additionally, the festival offers a range of workshops for those who not only want to listen, but learn to play music.
Plain White T’s
From Chicago’s cramped basement bars and clubs bounded a group of high school buddies.
Branded as the Plain White T’s, they made it to America’s premier bandstands. During the darkness of COVID, they offer The Wednesday Club. Catch them when they stream live free of charge Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Then listen intently. The Plain White T’s rate as anything but plain. As demonstrated with their latest album, 2018’s “Parallel Universe,” such hit singles as “Hey There Delilah” and “1, 2, 3, 4” were far from flukes. Each song demonstrated the band’s knack for melody. With more hooks than inside a New England fisherman’s tackle box, they became worldwide smashes.
Music Notes:
Bristol’s bursting at the seams. Like a gossip queen with the latest, greatest, juiciest scuttlebutt in town, Bristol’s music scene is the talk of the town.
As the pandemic elongates to nearly a year and counting, imagine a gaggle of musicians at a start-finish gate. Akin to the four-legged dynamos at Churchill Downs, singers and songwriters and in-general merrymakers await the drop of the gate.
They’re ready, set and aching to go.
Matt Elvis Dollar offered a preview Friday night at the American Legion. Located about a “hey” and a “y’all” beyond the glow of downtown Bristol, the mostly nondescript American Legion sits atop a hill. A full hour before Dollar bestowed a “hunka hunka” of “Burning Love” on those gathered, most every seat inside the wood-paneled American Legion was occupied.
White hairs sat beside grey hairs, long hairs and no hairs. A hubbub ensued.
Dollar, backed by his four-man band, performed two sets. Attired in a ghost-white suit adorned with a leaping tiger across the chest, the longtime impersonator of Elvis Presley made a grand entrance. Lights down, a lone beam of light provided a path of entry for the Tupelo flash.
Guitar in hand, Dollar struck a pose. Some abbreviated, some cobbled into medleys, the black-haired singer hip-swiveled through a sizeable chunk of Presley’s catalog. During an extended “Polk Salad Annie,” he stepped into and walked through the audience as he presented scarves to dozens of women.
Some swooned — the women, not the scarves.
Back onstage, Dollar clambered through Presley’s “Mystery Train” and “Tiger Man.” He sang of his baby who left him in “Heartbreak Hotel,” advised all to not step on his “Blue Suede Shoes,” and for good measure, wiggled and waggled through Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
Grins, as deep as the heart of Texas, spread wide by show’s end. Dollar offered them a taste of what’s to come upon the pandemic’s end.
Folk-rock indie Leo Sawikin steps to the plate during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Pencil in www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/leosawikan/born-too-late-sampler. Find a four-track sampler, that includes such atmospheric songs as “Born Too Late,” from his upcoming album.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.