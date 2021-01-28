SHORT TAKES: Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell, Ann Arbor Folk Festival, Aaron Lee Tasjan top this week’s livestreams

Lovett and Isbell
Look somewhere beyond left of center to locate Lyle Lovett. Check the center of mainstream Americana for Jason Isbell.
Idiosyncratic Lovett joins Americana prince Isbell for a livestream Friday. Titled "In Conversation and Song," find the stream on www.lylelovett.com. The cost? Ten bucks. Reward? Music that inspires contemplation as well as conversation courtesy lyrics and melodies that brand as unforgettable.
Lovett does not brand to a particular place or time. Yeah, he’s Texan, has written and performed Texas songs. Yet as with Isbell, his songs belie simple categorization in either content or genre. Country fans tend to like both of them, but so do fans of folk. Likewise readers of fine literature. Whether it’s Isbell’s new “Reunions” LP or Lovett’s classic “The Road to Ensenada” disc, the pair make for a fine musical pair because they transcend and transform time.
Ann Arbor Folk Festival
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion awaits.
Meanwhile, there’s the 44th Annual Ann Arbor Festival, which will stream live. Buy tickets and watch via https:/noonchorus.com/the-ark/ on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30. Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jeff Daniels serves as emcee.
A number of Rhythm & Roots alums fill Ann Arbor’s alluring lineup. Most noticeably, Johnson City’s wunderkind Amythyst Kiah turns up Friday. Furthermore, Mavericks lead singer Raul Malo spices a roster that includes such Rhythm & Roots winners of yore as Dom Flemons, The War and Treaty, and former Men at Work singer Colin Hay.
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Nashville-based Aaron Lee Tasjan sounds as if he was tutored by David Bowie and Elton John.
Rich in melodies and unpredictable lyrics, Tasjan streams live from Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley on Sunday, Jan. 31. The show precedes the February release of the pop-laced folkie’s newest album, “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!”
Tasjan opens eyes as well as ears. Lushly layered first single, “Up All Night,” bears unmistakable nods to Tom Petty rock as filtered through a lens of Bowie’s pop. Often autobiographical, Tasjan opens doors into his life via such daring new songs as “Feminine Walk.” As with his prior three albums, touches of glam jibe with silky sheens of pop throughout Tasjan’s adventurous music. He’s not Bowie, certainly isn’t Elton, but he’s unabashedly Tasjan.
Music Notes
Two months of winter removed from spring, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic perhaps inspires fans of live music to yearn for the coming warmth of spring. See, as temps rise, doors to music venues open. That means more live music.
On that note, Delta Blues BBQ recently posted a tease on its Facebook page. Located on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, the popular — and quite fragrant — eatery will resume live music offerings at least by early April. Delta Blues features an outstanding space for live entertainment directly behind its building. Rows of picnic tables under cover offer plentiful seating to observe bands up close and while dining on barbecue.
A trio of rock veterans, Robbin’ Banks, a band whose origins date to the 1970s, will appear at Delta Blues on Friday, April 2. A week later, blues-rocker Billy Crawford returns to the stage after a monthslong hiatus on Friday, April 9. One night later, Delta Blues manager Buddy Capps leads his band, Asylum Suite, to the restaurant’s stage on Saturday, April 10.
There’s more! Music revivalist Sam Collie with The Roustabouts spices up Delta Blues on Friday, April 16. Blues guitar slinger Victor Lawson with his band Boogie Chillen light things up on Saturday, April 17.
A weekend later, Midnight Gypsys drop-kick Delta Blues on Friday, April 23. Twenty-four spins of the clock later, Bristol belter Samantha Gray offers her brand of blues in Bristol’s home of the blues on Saturday, April 24. Finally — for now, The Usual Suspects step in line on Friday, April 30.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/deltabluesq, www.deltablues-bbq.com, or call 423-573-3382.
Punk rock veteran Richard Hell of The Voidoids strides in from left field to deliver this week’s free MP3 downloads. Whip up www.richardhell.com/MP3s.html. Find a handful of tracks, including “Crack of Dawn,” a Voidoids demo from 1978 and 1982’s propulsive “Lowest Common Dominator.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.