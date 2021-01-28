SHORT TAKES: Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell, Ann Arbor Folk Festival, Aaron Lee Tasjan top this week’s livestreams

On that note, Delta Blues BBQ recently posted a tease on its Facebook page. Located on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, the popular — and quite fragrant — eatery will resume live music offerings at least by early April. Delta Blues features an outstanding space for live entertainment directly behind its building. Rows of picnic tables under cover offer plentiful seating to observe bands up close and while dining on barbecue.

A trio of rock veterans, Robbin’ Banks, a band whose origins date to the 1970s, will appear at Delta Blues on Friday, April 2. A week later, blues-rocker Billy Crawford returns to the stage after a monthslong hiatus on Friday, April 9. One night later, Delta Blues manager Buddy Capps leads his band, Asylum Suite, to the restaurant’s stage on Saturday, April 10.

There’s more! Music revivalist Sam Collie with The Roustabouts spices up Delta Blues on Friday, April 16. Blues guitar slinger Victor Lawson with his band Boogie Chillen light things up on Saturday, April 17.

A weekend later, Midnight Gypsys drop-kick Delta Blues on Friday, April 23. Twenty-four spins of the clock later, Bristol belter Samantha Gray offers her brand of blues in Bristol’s home of the blues on Saturday, April 24. Finally — for now, The Usual Suspects step in line on Friday, April 30.