SHORT TAKES: Larry Sparks to headline Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest

“Some of my songs are leaning a little more a folk-rock vibe,” said Williams, who added that she hopes to begin recording in the coming weeks and months.

But recording costs money. To that end, she’s started a fundraising campaign online via Indiegogo. Interested parties can visit www.indiegogo.com to contribute. Depending on the amount given, folks can receive such goodies as wide-ranging as a download of her album for $10 to goods galore and a house concert when safe to do so for $1,000.

“For 2020, I wrote a lot of songs,” Williams said. “They’re about my journey from the past year and a half of leaving a toxic relationship, moving back to Johnson City from New York City.”

Last week, Roberts issued a nine-track album, “Interstate Battery.” It’s an expansion of an EP from 2018, yet another in a large stack of releases by the prolific veteran rocker.

Furthermore, new albums on the way from longtime favorites Grant Maloy Smith and bluegrass legend Larry Sparks represent mighty drops from a wondrous flood to come. Smith’s “Appalachia American Stories” resulted from a yearslong writing process. Buy it now at www.grant-maloy-smith.com.