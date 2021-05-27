SHORT TAKES: Kris Rowdy, Ron Addison and the Tom Cats, If Birds Could Fly among weekend acts

Eggar’s return tonight promises untold levels of wonderment, merriment and musicality to the nth degree. Since there will be a crowd, for seats up front, it’s best to arrive early.

Weather warm, people warmer. So it went on Saturday afternoon to witness former Black Lillies leader Cruz Contreras on stage outdoors at the embraceable Abingdon Vineyards. Frequently accompanied by his wife Molly, Contreras entertained a large and lounging audience for nearly four hours.

Contreras enthralled with new songs and old songs from his ripened catalog and that of others. For instance, from The Black Lillies’ revelatory “Hard to Please” album came “40 Days.” A rocker strung out on miles and miles of hooks and heart, it jibed well amid newly written songs and covers, including Marty Robbins’ ever-affecting “Devil Woman.”

Folks sipped wine and appeared to glow in the waves of welcome sounds. From a set list, Contreras stuck relatively close during the first hour or so. Thereafter, he played off the cuff and occasionally by request. For instance, Bristol’s Randy Broyles — a beloved and longtime figure on the Bristol music scene, joined Contreras for a rousing turn with Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”