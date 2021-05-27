SHORT TAKES: Kris Rowdy, Ron Addison and the Tom Cats, If Birds Could Fly among weekend acts

Kris Rowdy
Where country meets rock ’n’ roll lives the heart and the soul of Kris Rowdy’s sound. Yeah, his music lives up to his name.
Hear Rowdy roll when he drops by Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, May 28. New music in hand, the Grundy native’s show features material hewn from the roots of country to the riotousness of rock. Sometimes it turns to Southern rock; other times it’s hick-hop or twang-driven country.
“I write what I feel,” said Rowdy. “Sometimes I write melodic ballads at the piano. Sometimes I write rowdy songs to dance to.”
Ron Addison and the Tom Cats
When Ron Addison retired from the Virginia State Police, he did not retire from life.
Instead, he began to cat around.
Nowadays, Addison leads the Tom Cats. The blues-centric band claws its way to Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday, May 29. Clad in covers from blues’ three Kings — B.B., Albert and Freddie — Addison boils a brew and then spices the concoction with some originals.
Addison wasn’t idle during the pandemic. Retired, yes. Before the world shut down, he recorded an album in late 2019 at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio. Titled “Testify,” it came out more than a year ago. Music, said Addison, “takes me to another place.”
If Birds Could Fly
Appalachia’s If Birds Could Fly bears the sound of freedom in flight.
Led by the husband-wife duo of Andrew and Brittany Carter, If Birds Could Fly perches for an afternoon at Abingdon Vineyards on Sunday, May 30. It’s an ideal environment for the pair. Trees abound as nature appears to offer space for the betterment of humanity.
Just add songs courtesy If Birds Could Fly. They belong somewhere in the midst of country of old, bluegrass without a banjo and folk that’s interesting. They’re Appalachian without the old-time, rock without the noise and storytellers whose pens seem far from dry. They’re birds without a cage, a pair whose wings spread far and wide in the midst of an endless sky of blue. To hear them sing brings out a better day.
Music Notes
Don’t forget. Dave Eggar & Friends return to The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia tonight at 7 p.m. Last week’s performance, astounding in scope and mesmerizing in execution, featured the cellist as bandleader during an exhibition of classical meets rock ’n’ roll zest and Appalachian zeal.
Imagine Mick Jagger as he jumped and jived with a cello in hand to the tune of Italian violin virtuoso Niccolo Paganini. That’s Dave Eggar. Recall Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” smash? That’s Dave Eggar playing cello during the song’s elongated intro.
Eggar’s return tonight promises untold levels of wonderment, merriment and musicality to the nth degree. Since there will be a crowd, for seats up front, it’s best to arrive early.
Weather warm, people warmer. So it went on Saturday afternoon to witness former Black Lillies leader Cruz Contreras on stage outdoors at the embraceable Abingdon Vineyards. Frequently accompanied by his wife Molly, Contreras entertained a large and lounging audience for nearly four hours.
Contreras enthralled with new songs and old songs from his ripened catalog and that of others. For instance, from The Black Lillies’ revelatory “Hard to Please” album came “40 Days.” A rocker strung out on miles and miles of hooks and heart, it jibed well amid newly written songs and covers, including Marty Robbins’ ever-affecting “Devil Woman.”
Folks sipped wine and appeared to glow in the waves of welcome sounds. From a set list, Contreras stuck relatively close during the first hour or so. Thereafter, he played off the cuff and occasionally by request. For instance, Bristol’s Randy Broyles — a beloved and longtime figure on the Bristol music scene, joined Contreras for a rousing turn with Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”
Duly soaked in blessed live music, Contreras capped the day with Waylon Jennings’ declarative “Are You Ready for the Country” and his own “Where the Black Lillies Grow.” As the final notes rang from his battle-scarred guitar, Contreras turned to his left to speak.
“That,” said Contreras, “felt great. Today was a good day.”
Downtown Bristol cracks a seal next week on Sounds of Summer ’21. Noteworthy in its revival, live music returns to the Downtown Center at Tim White’s country music mural on State Street beginning Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m. with longtime bluegrass troupe Duty Free. Thereafter, music stages at the mural on most Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of September.
Highlights include a trio of tribute bands. First, on Thursday, June 10, there’s Satisfaction, a band tooled on The Rolling Stones. Thursday, July 15, brings BeBe Le Strange, a band of rockers fabricated from the works of Heart. August heralds Pandora’s Box, whose sound is fashioned from the sizzling catalog of Aerosmith.
For more information, visit www.bristoltn.org or call 423-764-7529.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.