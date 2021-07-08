SHORT TAKES: Ketch Secor and Old Crow Medicine Show headline Fun Fest in Kingsport on July 23

The Embers
The beaches of Bristol welcome The Embers, longtime beach music purveyors, to its golden shores.
OK, downtown Bristol has neither beaches nor shores. Regardless, witness The Embers’ sunshiny style on Friday, July 9, at Gene Malcolm Stadium (Virginia High School’s football field) in Bristol, Virginia. It’s a benefit for the Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation. They fund such things as high school senior merit- and need-based scholarships.
Formed in 1958, The Embers actually preceded The Beach Boys. Through the decades, The Embers have toured throughout the United States and around the world. Their music, unlike that of The Beach Boys, isn’t really rock ’n’ roll. The Embers’ style features a stewing mix of early rhythm and blues and blue-eyed soul. Sad songs rarely find a home in their repertoire. Instead, The Embers project what they term “feel-good music.”
Saving Abel
Cain killed his brother Abel in the fabled story from the Bible. The line “there was no saving Abel” caught the attention of a band of buddies in Corinth, Mississippi. The year, 2004.
And American rock band Saving Abel was born. Experience the veteran band’s return to Bristol on Saturday, July 10, when they plug in to pummel Thunder Valley Tavern in Bristol, Tennessee. National hit-makers by 2008, Saving Abel became stars with their groove-grinding single “Addicted.”
“It was a beast,” said Scott Bartlett, rhythm guitarist for Saving Abel.
Saving Abel’s beast grew even more mighty as they mounted hits. With 2010’s album, “Miss America,” they yielded such anthem smashes as “Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood)” and “The Sex Is Good.”
“I’ve spent my whole life trying to get here,” Bartlett said. “Are the chicks cool? Yeah, the chicks can be cool. But we want people to hear the music. The music is where it all comes from. We do it for the right reasons.”
July Jams!
Jam sessions of live music offer panoplies of opportunities. For those who play music, jam sessions deliver chances to play with others. For consumers of music, they offer pure joy.
Take joy in July Jams! Presented by The Crooked Road, the wide-open jam sessions occur throughout the month of July, each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. Find them at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace, located just off I-81, in Abingdon. It’s free.
And it’s fun. Buy cold pop or perhaps a hot cup of Joe, sit back and listen. Or grab up your banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin or whatever, and play music. An acoustic string band extravaganza, the no-pressure atmosphere of the jam sessions renders them as accessible to amateurs as professionals.
Music Notes
Local music festivals, like tomatoes on the vine, are coming in quite well this summer. Just around the bend comes the return of Fun Fest, which runs in downtown Kingsport from Friday, July 16, through Saturday, July 24.
For its 40th year, Fun Fest highlights three headliners on three nights of music with seven music acts in total. Each concert stages at the J. Fred Johnson Stadium, located at 1800 Legion Drive in Kingsport.
Contemporary Christian singer Crowder leads the festival’s first night of music on Thursday, July 22. A multiple Grammy nominee, Crowder rides to town astride his latest single, “Milk & Honey.” He leads a lineup that includes Andrew Ripp, whose hit “Jericho” recently topped Billboard’s Christian Music chart. Tyla Boyd, a local singer-songwriter, opens the show.
Old Crow Medicine Show spearheads night two on Friday, July 23. Modern American folk music’s Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors open the show. Led by Ketch Secor, Old Crow Medicine Show has for two decades formulated a near-hyperactive style that’s rife in high musicality and dripping with high energy. In return, fans snapped up millions of their albums. Their latest album is “Live at the Ryman.”
Darius Rucker, lead singer of pop-rock’s Hootie and the Blowfish, occupies the top spot for Fun Fest’s finale night on Saturday, July 24. Among his hits in the pop-country field, Grammy-winning Rucker took Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” to the pinnacle of Billboard’s country singles chart. Jake Hoot, season 17 winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” supports Rucker as the night’s opening act. Fireworks follows Saturday night’s Rucker concert.
General admission ticket prices range from $15 for Thursday and Friday night to $20 for Saturday’s show. Prices go up to $20 and $25 respectively beginning July 16. Additionally, reserved seating packages retail from $50 to $75 per seat. The deal includes a reserved parking area close to the stadium and a $15 Fun Fest merchandise gift certificate when purchasing two or more seats.
For more information on Fun Fest, visit https://funfest.net.
On its way to Bristol and Johnson City, Scythian helms this week’s free MP3 downloads. Open www.scythianmusic.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Join Scythian’s mailing list with but an email address. In return, receive a download of their “American Shanty” album.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.