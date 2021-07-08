SHORT TAKES: Ketch Secor and Old Crow Medicine Show headline Fun Fest in Kingsport on July 23

Music Notes

Local music festivals, like tomatoes on the vine, are coming in quite well this summer. Just around the bend comes the return of Fun Fest, which runs in downtown Kingsport from Friday, July 16, through Saturday, July 24.

For its 40th year, Fun Fest highlights three headliners on three nights of music with seven music acts in total. Each concert stages at the J. Fred Johnson Stadium, located at 1800 Legion Drive in Kingsport.

Contemporary Christian singer Crowder leads the festival’s first night of music on Thursday, July 22. A multiple Grammy nominee, Crowder rides to town astride his latest single, “Milk & Honey.” He leads a lineup that includes Andrew Ripp, whose hit “Jericho” recently topped Billboard’s Christian Music chart. Tyla Boyd, a local singer-songwriter, opens the show.

Old Crow Medicine Show spearheads night two on Friday, July 23. Modern American folk music’s Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors open the show. Led by Ketch Secor, Old Crow Medicine Show has for two decades formulated a near-hyperactive style that’s rife in high musicality and dripping with high energy. In return, fans snapped up millions of their albums. Their latest album is “Live at the Ryman.”