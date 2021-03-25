SHORT TAKES: Kasey Williams, Magus Vaughn lead Singer-Songwriter Night at Capone’s

A tour bus idled at the curb outside Burger Bar. Raybon, guitar in hand, and Daniel Grindstaff, laden with his banjo, were the subjects along with the rented tour bus for their video. They filmed aboard the bus, inside Burger Bar, and on the stage in the theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“Tim and myself had the choice with our record label to film in Nashville or Bristol, as we love Nashville, but we felt Bristol to be the right choice,” said Grindstaff, who resides in Elizabethton. “The first official show Merle Monroe played was at Radio Bristol when our debut album released. There is a rich musical heritage that engulfs downtown. After all, it is the Birthplace of Country Music.”

Jon and Maegan Mills, who own local business The Cookie Crate, serve as actors in the video. Spencer Roberts, of Forged Films, directed.

Stay tuned for details as to when the video will be completed and released to the public. Meanwhile, visit the band’s website www.merlemonroeband.com for band, tour dates, and merchandise information.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.