SHORT TAKES: Kasey Williams, Magus Vaughn lead Singer-Songwriter Night at Capone’s

Singer-Songwriter Night
From Johnson City to New York and around the globe, Kasey Williams’ journey warrants documentation in song.
Williams and fellow musician Magus Vaughn lead Singer-Songwriter Night at Capone’s in Johnson City on Thursday. That’s tonight. Upon approaching entry into the building, expect a range of COVID protocols in place. To wit, wear a mask. Stay socially distanced.
Enjoy the talents of Williams and Vaughn. Williams, who toured America and Europe in 2019 to promote her EP, “On the Road,” recently recorded a new batch of tunes. Among them, her upbeat and hopeful “Sunshine.” “Hold on, hold on to this light,” she sings. Issued as a single last year, the infectiously melodic song will most likely earn its place within her captivating repertoire at Capone’s.
Honey Badgers
NASCAR returns to its dirt origins this weekend at speed demon city, Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bluegrass’ Honey Badgers arise as if from the dirt. Hear the grassroots band Friday at Stateline Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee. They hail from the musical crossroads of Southwest Virginia, where a mix of country as well as rock infiltrate their twist on bluegrass.
Hammer down, bluegrassers. High speed Honey Badgers echo the razor wire edginess of Chris Stapleton while lending a nod or two to bluegrass founder Bill Monroe. It’s akin to NASCAR hot rod Kyle Busch paying homage to the sport’s king, Richard Petty. Honey Badgers do not live in the past. They merely say howdy, then the dirt flies as they speed forth upon rails quite beyond the tracks laid by the founder of bluegrass.
Pandora Live
Powered By Women
Women’s History Month encompassed a Border Bash series of live streams from Bristol to a wide range of performances on the Grammy Awards.
Pandora caps the month with its own entry of impact and import. The streaming service will debut its new channel, Pandora Live Powered by Women with a roundtable discussion and live stream performances on Tuesday, March 30. It’s a free event.
NBC’s “Today” show host Hoda Kotb leads the evening’s discussion. Fueled on women’s issues and related topics, the discussion will include guests Lauren Aliana and Becky G. Pop superstar Gwen Stefani follows with a live performance from Los Angeles. After the show, Stefani will offer an opportunity for a select few viewers to participate in a virtual meet and greet session.
Music Notes
Tri-Cities resident Amythyst Kiah earned her way into the lights. Last week, her music video for the dramatic “Black Myself,” debuted in New York City. On a video screen taller than any building in Bristol, Kiah’s stark black and white video screened in Times Square, long known as the crossroads of the world.
“You look me in my eyes but you don’t see me,” Kiah sings in the riveting alternative rocker, “‘Cause I’m black myself.”
A journey to seeking and finding one’s pride and self, Kiah’s uncompromising “Black Myself” stands as a clarion call for African Americans and anyone else mistreated for simply being themselves. Stand up. Raise your voice. Demonstrate that you’re not going to take it anymore.
Kwaku Otchere directed the video. Aysha Upchurch choreographed and Des Polk danced.
“The four of us,” Kiah said in a statement that accompanies the video, “helped realize the vision of this video by incorporating our individual experiences of being black in America.”
To watch the video, go to www.amythystkiah.com.
Another music video, this one by bluegrass group Merle Monroe, was filmed over the weekend in downtown Bristol. Shot for the song “Goodbye Marie,” the single will be on Merle Monroe’s second album, Pinecastle Castle Records’ “Songs of a Simple Life,” which drops June 4.
“Just spending the day in the beautiful downtown Bristol is enough to make memories forever,” said Tim Raybon, lead singer of Merle Monroe. “However, when you realize what significance it has in not only American culture the world as well, it’s downright overwhelming. Bristol should be on everyone who loves American music bucket list.”
A tour bus idled at the curb outside Burger Bar. Raybon, guitar in hand, and Daniel Grindstaff, laden with his banjo, were the subjects along with the rented tour bus for their video. They filmed aboard the bus, inside Burger Bar, and on the stage in the theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
“Tim and myself had the choice with our record label to film in Nashville or Bristol, as we love Nashville, but we felt Bristol to be the right choice,” said Grindstaff, who resides in Elizabethton. “The first official show Merle Monroe played was at Radio Bristol when our debut album released. There is a rich musical heritage that engulfs downtown. After all, it is the Birthplace of Country Music.”
Jon and Maegan Mills, who own local business The Cookie Crate, serve as actors in the video. Spencer Roberts, of Forged Films, directed.
Stay tuned for details as to when the video will be completed and released to the public. Meanwhile, visit the band’s website www.merlemonroeband.com for band, tour dates, and merchandise information.
Blues rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa offers a full album in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply rev up www.jbonamassa.com. Click “DOWNLOAD” atop the page. Receive an entire 12-track album of scintillating guitar-heavy rock with distinct blues at its foundation.
