 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHORT TAKES: Jimmie D, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sam Bush Band perform
0 comments
alert
Short Takes

SHORT TAKES: Jimmie D, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sam Bush Band perform

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Bush

Sam Bush performs at a previous Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on State Street.

 TOM NETHERLAND | SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER
Tom Netherland mug

Tom Netherland

Jimmie D

That Bristol brands as the Birthplace of Country Music stands without question. However, neither country nor its cousin bluegrass owns a monopoly on the thriving local music scene.

For instance, a cadre of blues musicians belongs in the mix. Among them, Jimmie D steps forth to rock the bandstand at Delta Blues BBQ in downtown Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, April 3. Long popular among local aficionados of the blues, Jimmie D bears a style that leans on such pillars of blues music past as Sonny Boy Williamson.

Who knows? Perhaps one or several musicians from the Tri-Cities’ enriched blues community will show up to chime in. After all, Jimmie D belongs in a bunch that includes Bristol’s blues belter Samantha Gray, Blountville guitarist extraordinaire Billy Crawford and Johnson City’s electric Lightnin’ Charlie. Accompanied or otherwise, Jimmie D entertains with a bluesy showmanship that warrants repeated viewings.

Blind Boys of Alabama

Socially distanced at best and quarantined from one another during the past year, live music managed to draw people closer than ever before. The key came in virtual concerts. Suddenly, all music was local.

So it continues with the historic Blind Boys of Alabama. They remerge with what’s billed as an Easter Weekend Special at City Winery in Nashville on Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. Access the livestream at www.mandolin.com. Consider it a preview to their appearance at the Paramount in Bristol, currently scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.

“As the Happy Land Jubilee Singers, we started singing together in 1939 at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in Talladega, Alabama,” said Jimmy Carter, a decadeslong member of the Blind Boys of Alabama. “Then we started performing on June 10, 1944.”

They’re bona fide legends. Stylistically, they embrace Southern gospel yet do so in a hallmark style that’s distinct. African American struggle for equality and dignity resounds from the clouds-bursting voices of the Blind Boys. Though blind, they most definitely see.

Sam Bush Band

Folks craned their necks in the audience to see. They clamored for what was to come from music adventurist Sam Bush. The site, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol. The year, 2012.

“Sam Bush,” said Grammy winner Jim Lauderdale, “that’s Rhythm & Roots right there.”

While fingers and toes remain crossed in the hope of a return of Rhythm & Roots in September, the Sam Bush Band steps to the stage of Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley as a reminder of what’s to come. Check out Bush’s Spring Training Livestream at www.nugs.net on Tuesday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m.

To witness Bush onstage is to behold the unpredictable. The former member of progressive bluegrass pioneers New Grass Revival, Bush may venture into Bill Monroe traditional bluegrass terrain. Then he may shift gears for a rocking jaunt into the Rolling Stones’ neighborhood. Whichever, Sam Bush epitomizes good times and music rolled into and rocked out as one.

Music Notes

Slowly but surely, it appears that live music is in the midst of making its widespread return. In Bristol, Delta Blues BBQ revives its live music program this weekend. In Asheville, The Grey Eagle reopens tonight. By month’s end, The Orange Peel does likewise.

Quite popular as a live music venue on State Street, Delta Blues BBQ plugs back in beginning tomorrow night at 8 p.m. with Robbin’ Banks. They continue on Saturday, April 3, with blues man Jimmie D. Next week brings Jordan Lawson on Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m., music veteran Billy Crawford on Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m., and Asylum Suite on Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m.

Of note, Delta Blues features live music on its stage outdoors, which is situated behind the restaurant. For more information, call 423-573-3382.

The Grey Eagle will stage outdoor shows. Billed as a Patio Show, this weekend includes performances by Pyletribe tonight, Brother Smith tomorrow, Aaron Price on Saturday and stand-up comedy courtesy Brunch of Jokers on Sunday. All shows begin at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s program, which starts at 12 p.m.

For more information on Grey Eagle shows, ticket prices and times, call 828-232-5800 or visit www.thegreyeagle.com.

Stand-up comedian Josh Wolf and Steep Canyon Rangers duo Woody Platt and Graham Sharp lead the reopening of Asheville’s much-ballyhooed Orange Peel by month’s end. Wolf, whose show had been scheduled for last September, will perform two shows — at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Tickets retail for $27.50 and $30. However, be mindful that it’s a socially distanced show with ticketholders positioned in pods.

Grammy winners Platt and Sharp ply their pared-down lean on bluegrass at The Orange Peel on Friday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets retail for $25 for the socially distanced show.

For more information on those and other forthcoming shows at The Orange Peel, call 828-398-1837 or visit www.theorangepeel.net.

Local artist Kasey Williams headlines this week’s free MP3 download. Simply access www.kaseywilliams.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page, subscribe to her newsletter with an email address, and receive a song to download from the singer of such songs as “Sunshine.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the fewest cars per person

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the fewest cars per person

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the fewest cars per person

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Seller seeks advice on determining taxes on sale of property
Home & Garden

Seller seeks advice on determining taxes on sale of property

Q. I purchased a condominium from my mother in 1997 for a small nominal fee after living in it for 10 years. My question is, if I sell the unit now, would I pay taxes based on the county’s appraised value in 1997, of which I am unaware, or do I pay taxes based on the purchase price from my mother that is stated on the deed transfer?

HOLLAND: God is still in the miracle business
Lifestyles

HOLLAND: God is still in the miracle business

Yes, God still speaks and gives miracles! The sea of darkness and hopelessness wants to drown all of us, but the Almighty is saying for us to reach out to Him as Peter did when he began to sink and God will not only save us from our sins but also from fear, worries, and sadness.

FIEDLER: Freedom
Lifestyles

FIEDLER: Freedom

Why is this night different from all other nights? That question will be asked tonight in innumerable households around the globe as Jews and many Christians gather to celebrate Passover.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts