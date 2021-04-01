SHORT TAKES: Jimmie D, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sam Bush Band perform

Music Notes

Slowly but surely, it appears that live music is in the midst of making its widespread return. In Bristol, Delta Blues BBQ revives its live music program this weekend. In Asheville, The Grey Eagle reopens tonight. By month’s end, The Orange Peel does likewise.

Quite popular as a live music venue on State Street, Delta Blues BBQ plugs back in beginning tomorrow night at 8 p.m. with Robbin’ Banks. They continue on Saturday, April 3, with blues man Jimmie D. Next week brings Jordan Lawson on Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m., music veteran Billy Crawford on Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m., and Asylum Suite on Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m.

Of note, Delta Blues features live music on its stage outdoors, which is situated behind the restaurant. For more information, call 423-573-3382.

The Grey Eagle will stage outdoor shows. Billed as a Patio Show, this weekend includes performances by Pyletribe tonight, Brother Smith tomorrow, Aaron Price on Saturday and stand-up comedy courtesy Brunch of Jokers on Sunday. All shows begin at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s program, which starts at 12 p.m.

For more information on Grey Eagle shows, ticket prices and times, call 828-232-5800 or visit www.thegreyeagle.com.