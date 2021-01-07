SHORT TAKES: ‘Jam-A-Thon’ to livestream 48 hours of bluegrass

Typically, early January brings bluegrass stalwarts Dailey and Vincent to Bristol’s Paramount for a sold-out show. Not this year. By now everyone knows; there was nothing typical about the year forever filed into the ranks of infamy: 2020.

Last year presented a vision that no one wanted to see much less experience. But we did. We made it. Like a horrific amusement park ride that’s not one bit amusing, we’ve been on a roller coaster ride for the ages, a sickening stretch of twists and turns, ups and downs and all-arounds the likes of which no one has experienced.

COVID-19 robbed us. A thief whose gun fired invisible bullets, the virus stole much of our live music, pick-pocketed our daily lives, diminished our freedom, stole our jobs, stole our money, stole the lives of loved ones.

Yet we remain. Music lives on. The year to come offers hope, a vision not so far off of the Paramount reopened, of Johnson City’s Down Home reinvigorated, of a return to at least a semblance of normalcy.

Just so you know, the Paramount maintains an incredible slate of shows scheduled and ready to go in 2021.