SHORT TAKES: ‘Jam-A-Thon’ to livestream 48 hours of bluegrass

California Bluegrass Association Jam-A-Thon
Avid bluegrass festival-goers cringed in pain as last year zapped their typical summertime bluegrass reverie. Take heart.
Then find the online feed Friday for Jam-A-Thon. A 48-hour live stream event presented free by the California Bluegrass Association, the weekend free-for-all doubles as a fundraiser for the CBA’s Youth Academy. Find the link to watch at https://jam-a-thon.com. Watch for free, donate at will.
Enjoy a lineup led by phenomenon Sierra Hull. She’s joined by experimentalist extraordinaire Bela Fleck and wife Abigail Washburn as well as by Molly Tuttle, mandolin wiz Alan Bibey, Missy Raines, Della Mae, and dynamic duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge. There’s far more. Slated to stage through Sunday, Jam-A-Thon underscores presents bluegrass for those whose thirst has reached dire levels.
Grand Ole Opry Livestream
Tickets for seats inside country music’s hallowed Grand Ole Opry are on sale again.
However, the longtime live radio show continues to stream its content online. Watch this week’s Grand Ole Opry on Saturday via www.circleallaccess.com. Guests include Opry members Emmylou Harris and Terri Clark with newcomer Lindsay Ell. One may also view past installments with such luminaries as Trace Adkins, The Del McCoury Band and Clint Black.
Harris was invited to become a member of the Opry in 1992. Clark joined in 2004. A prestigious honor, they joined a lineup whose past members ranged from Hank Williams to Patsy Cline and Kitty Wells. Harris, whose invitation came on the heels of such standbys as “Making Believe” and “To Daddy,” said upon joining, “I feel like I’ve come home to a family I didn’t even know I was a part of.”
Morgan Wallen
Nashville up-and-comer Morgan Wallen hopes for a resurrection of his budding career in the new year.
To that end, the native of Sneedville, Tennessee, releases a new album tomorrow. To celebrate the release of “Dangerous: The Double Album,” Wallen streams live from Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Find the feed and watch for free from Wallen’s Facebook page.
Apt listeners of country radio may recall Wallen from several years back. His debut album, “If I Know Me,” hit No. 1 in 2018. The disc yielded such hit singles as “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You,” and a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Up Down.” Wallen’s recent smashes include “More Than My Hometown” and an optimistic “7 Summers.”
Music Notes
Typically, early January brings bluegrass stalwarts Dailey and Vincent to Bristol’s Paramount for a sold-out show. Not this year. By now everyone knows; there was nothing typical about the year forever filed into the ranks of infamy: 2020.
Last year presented a vision that no one wanted to see much less experience. But we did. We made it. Like a horrific amusement park ride that’s not one bit amusing, we’ve been on a roller coaster ride for the ages, a sickening stretch of twists and turns, ups and downs and all-arounds the likes of which no one has experienced.
COVID-19 robbed us. A thief whose gun fired invisible bullets, the virus stole much of our live music, pick-pocketed our daily lives, diminished our freedom, stole our jobs, stole our money, stole the lives of loved ones.
Yet we remain. Music lives on. The year to come offers hope, a vision not so far off of the Paramount reopened, of Johnson City’s Down Home reinvigorated, of a return to at least a semblance of normalcy.
Just so you know, the Paramount maintains an incredible slate of shows scheduled and ready to go in 2021.
Tickets are on sale now for: Jim Messina (Jan. 31), Cody Jinks (March 23-24), Golden Dragon Acrobats (March 26), Bela Fleck & The Flecktones (April 3), Triumphant Quartet (April 15), Rodney Atkins (April 16), BoDeans (May 8), Trace Adkins (June 17), Sebastian Bach (June 25), The Gatlin Brothers (Aug. 13), RUMOURS: The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show (Sept. 3), An Evening with Amy Grant and special guests The Time Jumpers (Sept. 26), The Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd’s The Wall (Oct. 2), Diamond Rio (Oct. 9), Josh Turner (Oct. 15), The Robert Cray Band (Nov. 16), Sara Evans (Dec. 5), Ronnie Milsap (Dec. 12), and Leo Kottke (Jan. 21, 2022).
Think about it. Built and opened in 1931, the infancy of Bristol’s Paramount made it through America’s Great Depression. The venerable venue maintained during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. It stood when New York’s World Trade Center fell on 9/11.
Today, it stands still. Lights inside dimmed to dark, yet night after night the lighted marquee outside the Paramount projects a sense of optimism that communicates, ‘Why, yes, we will reopen one day soon.’ And they shall.
Chicago native Mike Maimone headlines the year’s first free MP3 download. Visit www.mikemaimone.com. Be sure to subscribe to his online newsletter. Thereafter, receive free downloads from the keyboardist for such bands as Los Colognes and Company of Thieves.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.