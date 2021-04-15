SHORT TAKES: Doyle Lawson announces retirement from touring

Lawson, who will turn 77 on Tuesday, formed Quicksilver in 1979. By then he had long since earned his bluegrass chops. His first major break came in 1963 when the legendary Jimmy Martin hired Lawson to play banjo in his fabled Sunny Mountain Boys band. That lasted for about a year. Two years later, Lawson joined fellow Sunny Mountain Boys alum J.D. Crowe, first on guitar and then mandolin.

“I can remember when I had to borrow a mandolin to play,” said Lawson during one of our many interviews. “I remember not having the money to buy strings. I’d break one, tie it back together with the tie up at the fretboard, and then try to not slice my finger on the end of it when I played. I’d make picks out of combs. Sometimes I’d make a strap out of twine or string.”

Born to Leonard Lloyd and Minnie Lawson near Kingsport in Ford Town, Tennessee, Doyle’s father lived long enough to see his son become a bluegrass star. His mother lived to see him become a bluegrass legend.

“In the early days when I started my band, in the early ’80s, people would get these windbreaker jackets with the band name on them,” Lawson said. “Mine were silver. It had the name of my band, Quicksilver, on the band. I gave her one with her name on the front.”