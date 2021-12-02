SHORT TAKES | ‘Christmas with The Nelsons’ brought good tidings to Bristol

Music Notes

Christmas season shows began in earnest on Saturday night at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. As “Christmas with The Nelsons” unfurled, as if from bows of red, presents in the form of songs and stories unwrapped throughout the majestic evening.

Remember Nelson? Twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, who stirred immense pop music stardom during the 1990s, are now in their mid-50s. Sons of the late Ricky Nelson, the pair built their show around their star-strewn family. In addition to their father, their grandparents were Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, whose television show was an enormous hit from 1952 through 1966. Furthermore, actor Mark Harmon is their uncle.

Consequently, “Christmas with The Nelsons” featured four generations of the Nelson family. The show began with a full Christmas episode of “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”

As Matthew Nelson’s young son, Ozzie, wiggled from his seat on the front row, Nelson opened with a celebratory “Deck the Halls.” Matthew played acoustic guitar, Gunnar an electric Gretsch guitar. Molly Cherryholmes, formerly of the bluegrass family band Cherryholmes, played fiddle.