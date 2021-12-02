SHORT TAKES | ‘Christmas with The Nelsons’ brought good tidings to Bristol

Theatre Bristol’s “Christmas Classics”
O, little town of Bristol, Christmas this way comes.
Swaddled in seasonal and literary charm, Theatre Bristol presents “Christmas Classics.” Set to stage on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 19, at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace theater in Bristol, Tennessee, the show features two timeworn tales.
Theatre Bristol highlights O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” and Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl.” Directed by Peggy Russell, the pair of stories emphasizes love amid financial struggles at Christmas. Historically and contemporarily relevant, these illustrations of gift-giving add nuance and meaning to what it means to give at Christmas.
NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas
Georgia’s NewSong may take the top spot as contemporary Christian music’s most influential band. For instance, they founded Winter Jam, for 25 years the genre’s leading tour.
So when NewSong steps up, people listen. So it goes when NewSong brings its Very Merry Christmas Tour to Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee. See the legendary band on Friday, Dec. 3.
Hear tunes pulled from such albums as the Grammy-nominated “The Christmas Shoes.” With a mixture of such originals as the title track and timeworn classics including “O Holy Night,” NewSong maintains tradition while striding forward. Rich in vocal harmonies, Dramatic arrangements rich with vocal harmonies also give nods to the past on 2006’s joyful “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and 2016’s humble “The Little Drummer Boy.”
Sara Evans
Nearly 25 years ago, Sara Evans arrived on the Nashville scene belting “Three Chords and the Truth.”
Evans continues her song-belting ways on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the majestic Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Country in format, Evans’ barnstorming successes include such songs as 2000’s “Born to Fly” to 2004’s “Suds in the Bucket.”
She’s evocative of voice, walloping in content. A native Missourian, Evans has a style that weaves together essences of country music tradition with contemporary touches of flair. For instance, she channels Patsy Cline on such treasures as 1997’s “Imagine That.” On the flip side, she fuses pop with country on 2003’s “Perfect.” Whichever and whatever, Evans sings like a star should, one who shines on even the darkest of days.
Music Notes
Christmas season shows began in earnest on Saturday night at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. As “Christmas with The Nelsons” unfurled, as if from bows of red, presents in the form of songs and stories unwrapped throughout the majestic evening.
Remember Nelson? Twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, who stirred immense pop music stardom during the 1990s, are now in their mid-50s. Sons of the late Ricky Nelson, the pair built their show around their star-strewn family. In addition to their father, their grandparents were Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, whose television show was an enormous hit from 1952 through 1966. Furthermore, actor Mark Harmon is their uncle.
Consequently, “Christmas with The Nelsons” featured four generations of the Nelson family. The show began with a full Christmas episode of “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”
As Matthew Nelson’s young son, Ozzie, wiggled from his seat on the front row, Nelson opened with a celebratory “Deck the Halls.” Matthew played acoustic guitar, Gunnar an electric Gretsch guitar. Molly Cherryholmes, formerly of the bluegrass family band Cherryholmes, played fiddle.
“What a beautiful town you guys have,” Gunnar Nelson said. “Christmas was always important for the Nelson family. The one song all of the Nelson family have in common is ‘Jingle Bells.’”
Ozzie Nelson recorded “Jingle Bells” in 1934. Ricky Nelson recorded it in 1960. The Nelson brothers recorded “Jingle Bells” in 2015. On Saturday in Bristol, all three generations performed the song. First, there was a video of Ozzie, then Ricky, and finally the brothers stepped to forward to finish the song.
Nelson offered generous peeks inside their family’s photo albums — literally. Between takes of such seasonal fare as “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “White Christmas,” the brothers displayed family photos on a large screen behind them.
Perhaps most touching of all, Matthew Nelson walked into the audience to retrieve his son, Ozzie. As Matthew held his son, Nelson performed a quiet “Away in a Manger.” Later, they invited the audience to sing along to “Silent Night.” No microphones. No amplification.
“This is not a holiday show,” Gunnar Nelson said by night’s end. “This is a Christmas show. Merry Christmas to you all!”
HGTV and NoiseTrade team up for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Peek under the tree at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/hgtv/ultimate-holiday-soundtrack. Find a 30-song bonanza that includes “Hibernation Day” from Jars of Clay and “Christmas for You and Me” courtesy Ellie Holcomb.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.