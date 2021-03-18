SHORT TAKES: Chris Long performs; Raekwon takes on Ghostface Killah

Chris Long
Live streams of online music performances rocketed during the past year of the pandemic. Part of their appeal relates to the fact that such virtual events localizes live music despite location.
But stand aside, Grim Reaper; live music for live audiences has not succumbed. Witness Chris Long. The longtime local favorite snags a stool inside The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday. Drop by, where folks may know your name.
A collector of guitars, Long accompanies himself to the tune of original compositions. Though housed in the singer-songwriter category, there’s nothing conventional about either Long or his songs. For instance, “Pretty Soon the Memory’s Gone.” Baritone of voice, captivating of lyric, Long does as fine musicians do: He takes one away to another time and another place where music can change the world.
Raekwon vs. Ghostface Killah
Muhammad Ali floated liked a butterfly, stung like a bee versus Joe Frazier in boxing’s famous Thrilla in Manila.
Now webcast series Verzuz stages battle royals of a different sort. Born during the pandemic, Verzuz pits rappers versus rappers in an online DJ battle. Created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, past installments included appearances by such mic-combatants as Gucci Mane and Jeezy. The next episode wages Saturday with Raekwon versus Ghostface Killah.
Fans of hip-hop’s Wu-Tang Clan will remember Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. Each helped lead the hip hop collective to platinum-selling heights of nationwide notoriety. Such albums as “Wu-Tang Forever” catapulted Wu-Tang into the forefront of America’s hardcore hip hop scene during the 1990s and early 2000s.
Billy Strings
Billy Strings shelved Grammy gold on Sunday night.
Next week, he takes his golden sound online. Strings helms a trio of virtual events, the first two of which stage on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. from Tipitina’s in New Orleans. One night later, Friday, March 26, Strings tunes up from The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Access each event on www.nugs.tv.
A native of Lansing, Michigan, Billy Strings echoes the late Tony Rice as a bluegrass guitarist wunderkind. Winner of Sunday night’s Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, 28-year-old Strings has enchanted bluegrass veterans with his talent and newcomers to the genre with his youthful vigor. Stylistically, he’s as apt to pick Doc Watson’s “Black Mountain Rag” as to refashion Black Sabbath heavy metal rock or Grateful Dead jam band material.
Music Notes
Bristol resident Dave Eggar could bask in the glow of Grammy gold on Sunday night. The world renowned cellist, whose past recordings include guest appearances on tracks by such acts as rock’s Coldplay and bluegrass’ Ralph Stanley, played on a Grammy-winning album. He played solo cello, arranged and led a string quartet on Sarah Jarosz’ “World on the Ground,” which won a Grammy for Best Americana Album.
“So honored!” Eggar said in a post on his Facebook page.
From inside a garage on a hillside around the bend from Eastman Chemical in Kingsport, live music snagged a wave and rode across the country last Wednesday night. Locals tuned in. So did one fellow from British Columbia.
Jeff Lane helmed the livestream. Branded Jeff’s Garage, the livestreamed program beams virtually each Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to whenever.
Lane, who founded the now-defunct but beloved band Hundred Acres, serves as the show’s ringleader. Sometimes guest musicians chime in; sometimes not. Last Wednesday’s installment began with Lane and about a half-hour of his original music. He concluded with a four-song appearance by Bristol’s Randy Broyles.
Steeped in poignancy, Broyles inspired teary eyes courtesy his vulnerable take on Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.”
“Randy was always our secret weapon in Hundred Acres,” said Lane. “We would end the first half of our shows with Randy, and say that he was coming back for the second half of the show. Randy always got crowds excited.”
Off camera, a red lawn mower rested to the right. Through a door and down a hall, a line of guitars hang from a wall. Outside, the hum of cars could be heard as they meander along the highway.
On camera, Lane opened as if a notebook and delved into his songs. Gibson acoustic cradled in hand and across his lap, he accompanied himself on such gripping ballads as “James” and a groove-laden new number, “Awful Good.” They weren’t heard on Sunday’s Grammy Awards, but they could easily have shone brightly in such company.
Reggae’s Roots of a Rebellion package an album’s worth of songs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Unwrap them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/roarmusic/heartifact. Titled “Heartifact,” the album’s 13 tracks including a spirited “Checked Out,” sift reggae through a filter of rock.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.