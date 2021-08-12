 Skip to main content
SHORT TAKES: Charles Esten loves Bristol, and the feeling was mutual at the Paramount
Short Takes

SHORT TAKES: Charles Esten loves Bristol, and the feeling was mutual at the Paramount

Charles Esten in Bristol

MUSIC NOTES: Charles Esten performs at the Paramount in Bristol on Saturday night, a show that included many odes to his character, Deacon, on ABC’s "Nashville" and more original songs.

 TOM NETHERLAND/SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER
Tom Netherland mug

Tom Netherland

Border Bash – Josh Daniel’s Grateful Band

Josh Daniel moved from beloved regional musician to phenomenon during the pandemic. According to industry gauger, Pollstar Magazine, Daniel was the No. 8 most livestreamed artist of 2020.

Now he returns to Bristol with Josh Daniel’s Grateful Band to headline Border Bash. Presented by Believe in Bristol, Border Bash stages in downtown Bristol on Friday, Aug. 13. Johnson City’s These Undowners open the show.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the name suggests, Daniel’s Grateful Band performs music of The Grateful Dead. Sets delve significantly into The Dead’s voluminous catalog for such jam band material as “Scarlet Begonias” and “Shakedown Street.” The Dead’s Jerry Garcia never performed in Bristol. Thanks to Daniel, his music will bring a shakedown to State Street.

Parker Millsap

Layers of complexities emerge from the melodically and lyrically infectious music of Parker Millsap.

Hitch a ride with Millsap on Saturday, Aug. 14, when he drops by the Down Home in Johnson City. On the road to promote his latest album, the funky chameleonic “Be Here Instead,” Millsap projects brands that connect in feel to his Oklahoman Pentecostal roots.

“I couldn’t be making this music without it,” said Millsap of Pentecostal worship. “It gives me context for material. It gives me a stylish approach. For me, growing up in the Pentecostal church, this is how the music was played. From the gut. It’s like blues and rock ’n’ roll and bluegrass. It’s not pretty, but it’s from the gut.”

Arlo McKinley

Modern-era folk singer Arlo McKinley sings as if his life hangs in the balance. He’s convincing.

Sidle up to songs of substance when McKinley visits Abingdon Vineyards. As part of the venue’s Thursdays in the Vines series, McKinley drops by on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Vast realms of emotional depth bound forth from the modern-era folk singer. As heard throughout last year’s “Die Midwestern” album, McKinley bears his scars for all to witness. His aren’t odes to smile by. Based largely on his life lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, they’re Rust Belt songs hewn from blood spilled, sweat poured and life drenched in emotion.

Music Notes

Charles Esten sat at a table backstage at the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee. It was Saturday, the night of the historic theater’s first public show since March 2020.

“I am so happy to be here, to be the one who reopens this beautiful theater,” Esten said, who spoke while in the midst of writing a list of songs to perform. “This is such a gorgeous theater.”

He and his wife arrived early in Bristol. On Friday, they visited the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and dined at J Frank.

“We love it here,” Esten said.

Charles Esten Colin Linden

Charles Esten (left) and guitarist Colin Linden pose for a photo backstage at the Paramount in Bristol on Saturday before a show.

Bristol loves Charles Esten. Even though he lacked a full band, with just guitarist Colin Linden by his side, Esten entertained in master showman style. He engaged an incredibly vocal audience comprised mostly of women with nearly two hours and two dozen songs.

Esten played musician Deacon Claybourne on ABC’s “Nashville” from 2012 through 2018. Onstage in Bristol, he referenced the show and his character multiple times in song. For instance, amid a burst of screams, he enthusiastically resurrected “Back Home,” the first song he sang on the series.

Screams echoed like the ghosts of Paramount returned. Particularly when he sang an emotionally wrenching “No One Will Ever Love You” from “Nashville” and his recent single, “Sweet Summer Saturday Night,” positivity permeated from Esten. Drinking songs, country songs, ballads and bluesy ones, too, Esten uplifted all who could hear.

After the show, Esten grabbed a bottle of water. Though he had sweat through his shirt and blazer, his adrenaline still flowed high.

“I want a relationship with the Paramount and Bristol,” Esten said backstage and onstage.

Moments later, he walked from backstage and up an aisle into the fans-packed lobby of the Paramount. Well into the night, Esten signed autographs and posed for photographs for an adoring throng of smiling faces.

“I want to come back,” Esten said.

Pretty sure Bristol wants him back, too.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Metallica, San Francisco thrash metal pioneers, pulverize with this week’s free MP3 downloads. Access www.livemetallica.com. Click catalog. Listed chronologically by year, fans may buy hundreds of shows. Look to the far right for a tab marked free. Find renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as well as a full concert from 2015.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer.

