SHORT TAKES: Charles Esten loves Bristol, and the feeling was mutual at the Paramount

“I am so happy to be here, to be the one who reopens this beautiful theater,” Esten said, who spoke while in the midst of writing a list of songs to perform. “This is such a gorgeous theater.”

He and his wife arrived early in Bristol. On Friday, they visited the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and dined at J Frank.

“We love it here,” Esten said.

Bristol loves Charles Esten. Even though he lacked a full band, with just guitarist Colin Linden by his side, Esten entertained in master showman style. He engaged an incredibly vocal audience comprised mostly of women with nearly two hours and two dozen songs.

Esten played musician Deacon Claybourne on ABC’s “Nashville” from 2012 through 2018. Onstage in Bristol, he referenced the show and his character multiple times in song. For instance, amid a burst of screams, he enthusiastically resurrected “Back Home,” the first song he sang on the series.

Screams echoed like the ghosts of Paramount returned. Particularly when he sang an emotionally wrenching “No One Will Ever Love You” from “Nashville” and his recent single, “Sweet Summer Saturday Night,” positivity permeated from Esten. Drinking songs, country songs, ballads and bluesy ones, too, Esten uplifted all who could hear.