SHORT TAKES | Bristol’s David Peters gave free performance at Blackbird Bakery on Friday

Star-Spangled Border Bash

Bristol’s flag-waving cotton candy day renews anew Monday, July 4.

Gather in downtown for Bristol’s Independence Day parade on State Street at 4:30 p.m. An array of events continues in Cumberland Square Park, which culminates with Border Bash at 7 p.m. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the kinetic wonders of Scythian headline. Johnson City’s Florencia and the Feeling open with swirls of energetic world beat music.

Scythian challenges concert-goers to kick up their heels. Born while busking as street performers in Alexandria, Virginia, Scythian’s rhythm-rollercoasting approach could make the dead rethink their situation. They’re not a rock band. Scythian marries a propulsive blend of Gypsy, Cajun, Celtic, and klezmer music that rocks like an earthquake jolts one’s innards.

If You Go » What: Border Bash » Who: Scythian and Florencia and the Feeling » When: Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m. » Where: Cumberland Square Park, 200 Lee St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-2201 » Web, audio and video: www.believeinbristol.org

Ralph Stanley II

Just imagine. Born to mountain music legend Ralph Stanley, his namesake carries on with a style of bluegrass that’s traditional and quite in the shadow of his legendary father.

Ralph Stanley II headlines Song of the Mountains on Saturday, July 2. Staged at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, singing songwriter extraordinaire Michael Reno Harrell and Kingsport’s Appalachian balladeer Justin Mychals precede.

His friends call him Two. Upon his father’s death in 2016, Stanley II inherited the reigns of his father’s band, the long-heralded Clinch Mountain Boys. A recording artist long before his father’s passing, Stanley II possesses a voice graced more with touches of his uncle Carter Stanley than that of his hallowed father. A bluegrasser with touch in tone and feel in song, Stanley II maintains tradition on multiple fronts.

If You Go » What: Song of the Mountains » Who: Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys, » When: Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. » Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. » Admission: $30-$35 » Info: 276-783-6092 » Web, audio and video: https://ralph2.com

Larry Keel Experience

Out where bluegrass’ fringe meets neighbors from other origins of music thrives the style of the Larry Keel Experience.

By design in scope as in style, Larry Keel leads what’s best branded as borderless music. Experience Keel’s Experience on Thursday, June 30 at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon.

“It comes from the roots of bluegrass,” said Keel several years ago. “It doesn’t sound like bluegrass a lot of the time. We write a lot of original music with different beats.”

If You Go » Who: Larry Keel Experience » When: Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore St. SE, Abingdon » Admission: Free » Info: 276-477-1953 » Web, audio and video: https://larrykeel.com

Music Notes

Bristol’s David Peterson traveled the world, lived in Nashville for a generation, and played on the mother church of country music, the Grand Ole Opry.

Last Friday night, Peterson played for free. The longtime bluegrass and country musician snagged a seat inside a teeming Blackbird Bakery on the Virginia side of Bristol. Guitar in hand, he sang without a microphone or amplification of any kind. Didn’t need any.

For several hours, the large-voiced balladeer entertained a revolving door of customers lined up for doughnuts and coffee. They got a significant dose of music history from Peterson. He summoned The Seldom Scene’s “Blue Ridge” as well as James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind” with touches of twang.

Peterson took requests. For instance, he recalled Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues,” which in June 1949 provided Williams with his ticket to the Grand Ole Opry. The song moved folks to turn their heads, watch, and listen as Peterson’s voice undulated to Blackbird’s rafters. Likewise with Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment No. 9” and Jimmie Rodgers’ “Blue Yodel,” the latter of which Peterson demonstrated the breadth of his voice by yodeling.

Dollar bills populated Peterson’s open guitar case. The more he sang, the more the tips mounted. Guitar on his knee, songs including John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” provided substance with their sweets for all who dropped by for a doughnut.

Nashville’s New West Records unseal stacks of songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Drop a needle on www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/newwestrecords/2018-new-releases-sampler. Find 20 songs. A potpourri of sounds from country’s Rodney Crowell, folk’s John Hiatt, and throwback JD McPherson helm a hodgepodge of treasures.

