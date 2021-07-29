SHORT TAKES: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup to include Bill and the Belles, other prominent local, nation acts

Scheduled to stage throughout downtown Bristol from Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, Rhythm & Roots’ resumption after a pandemic pause last year has been, to put it mildly, wildly anticipated. How about a sneak peek?

Country veteran Tanya Tucker headlines Friday night. Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke lead Saturday’s lineup. Americana star Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit helm Sunday’s roundup. All three are slated to perform on the State Street Stage.

Per Rhythm & Roots’ past, local acts feature prominently and often within the lineup. For instance, there’s Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles, as well as Beth Snapp. Bristol’s represented by JP Parsons and Bailey George with Jukebox Jess. Bluff City brings Ragged Sally, Big Stone Gap brings Tyler Hughes, and Wise brands as home to the retiring Folk Soul Revival.

Announced earlier this year, Folk Soul Revival’s final two performances will come at Rhythm & Roots. See them on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. on the Piedmont Stage. Finally, they’ll call it a day on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 p.m., also on the Piedmont Stage.