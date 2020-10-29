SHORT TAKES: Black Stone Cherry are country boys who bring the noise

Several years ago, I spoke with Walker on the topic of his free-wheeling career, which dated to the mid-1960s.

“You’ve got windows of time to do it,” Walker said. “You’re dealing with an elusive thing, music. No one really knows what people are going to like.”

Neither full-bore country nor coffeehouse folk singer, Walker’s music defied easy categorization. Indeed, his songs were recorded by a wide range of legendary figures from folk icon Bob Dylan to country legends Lefty Frizzell and Willie Nelson.

“I’ve tried to write a variety, and I thought maybe the variety gave me trouble,” Walker said. “You know, I’d write something like ‘Mr. Bojangles’ that was serious and then do something like ‘Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother’ or ‘Pissin’ in the Wind.’ People said, ‘Aw, he’s crazy.’ But I think it brought different people to the table.”

Cincinnati’s Heavy Hours tick with a pair of tunes for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Locate www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/theheavyhours/dont-walk-away. Find two rendition of the infectious band’s debut single, “Don’t Walk Away.” One’s the single, the other an acoustic tailoring. Each bear The Heavy Hours’ unimpeachable brand of melodic rock.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.