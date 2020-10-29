SHORT TAKES: Black Stone Cherry are country boys who bring the noise

Black Stone Cherry
Bark peeled from the Kentucky Headhunters’ rocking rolling family tree, Black Stone Cherry represent their legacy as country boys who bring the noise.
Thanks to COVID-19, Black Stone Cherry haven’t a tour to promote their new album, “The Human Condition.” Undeterred, the Kentucky-based band streamlive from the SkyPac Stage in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday. Find tickets and the feed at www.go.seated.com.
Black Stone Cherry formed nearly two decades ago. They’ve since emerged from the Headhunters’ shadow to tour domestically and around the world with a style reminiscent of Led Zeppelin — had Robert Plant and company hailed from the American south.
“We’ve come a long way and we have a long way to go,” said John Fred Young, the band’s drummer. “Maybe we can keep carving out our little place in the rock world.”
Demon Waffle Halloween
They’re not a scary breakfast.
Instead, Demon Waffle provide a house-rattling show ideal for Halloween. Catch the longtime band at one of their favorite haunts, Capone’s in Johnson City, on Saturday for the 10th annual Demon Waffle Halloween Bash.
Demon Waffle, they’re no Alice Cooper “Welcome to My Nightmare” bunch. Nonetheless, they feature a wicked brew of hyperactive rock and reggae as concocted with blends of punk, soul, funk and ska. No one stages a show quite like Demon Waffle. They play as if possessed — or on an extreme sugar rush. Blink and they’re two songs into their blur-a-second show. Heavy on devilish horns, Demon Waffle and Halloween fit like the Wolf Man and a full moon.
Greensky Bluegrass Halloween
Goblins and ghouls inhabit music beyond that which brands as shock rock.
For instance, recall country’s Buck Owens and his “(It’s a) Monsters Holiday.”
In a similar vein of fun come Greensky Bluegrass. To mark the band’s 20th year, they’ll stage three nights of Greensky Bluegrass Halloween Live Drive-In Shock Show from Thursday through Saturday. Emanating from a pop-up drive-in at Blue Ridge Falls in Brevard, North Carolina, tickets and the live feed can be found at www.hyfi.com.
“We try to create a soundscape,” said Anders Beck, the band’s dobro player.
Indeed, Greensky Bluegrass essentially play rock ‘n’ roll with bluegrass instrumentation. Awash in improvisation, an unbridled energy electrifies the acoustic band.
“It’s a rhythmic thing,” Beck said, “a dynamic thing.”
Music Notes
A pair of Texas music legends, Johnny Bush and Jerry Jeff Walker, died recently.
Bush died on Oct. 16 at the age of 85. Walker died last Friday at the age of 78. He had been battling throat cancer for several years.
Backstage during the 2015 Ameripolitan Music Awards in Austin, Texas, Bush offered his hand, “Hello,” he said, “I’m Johnny Bush.”
No kidding. A protégé of Ray Price, in his youth not only Bush but fellow future country legends Johnny Paycheck, Willie Nelson, and Roger Miller all served time as members of Price’s prestigious Cherokee Cowboys band. Bush went solo with a country shuffle style reminiscent of Price’s, which led to such hits as “Undo the Right” and “You Gave Me a Mountain.”
Yet Bush’s most enduring legacy attaches to “Whiskey River.” Bush co-wrote the song, which Willie Nelson recorded in the early 1970s.
“Willie changed my song around,” Bush said, “but thank God for my friend Willie Nelson and ‘Whiskey River.’ I’ve lived a wonderful life.”
Walker, a native New Yorker, found his fame in Texas as a well-traveled troubadour. Most famously, he wrote “Mr. Bojangles.” The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recorded it in 1970, and turned Walker’s song into a Top 10 hit on Billboard’s pop singles chart.
Several years ago, I spoke with Walker on the topic of his free-wheeling career, which dated to the mid-1960s.
“You’ve got windows of time to do it,” Walker said. “You’re dealing with an elusive thing, music. No one really knows what people are going to like.”
Neither full-bore country nor coffeehouse folk singer, Walker’s music defied easy categorization. Indeed, his songs were recorded by a wide range of legendary figures from folk icon Bob Dylan to country legends Lefty Frizzell and Willie Nelson.
“I’ve tried to write a variety, and I thought maybe the variety gave me trouble,” Walker said. “You know, I’d write something like ‘Mr. Bojangles’ that was serious and then do something like ‘Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother’ or ‘Pissin’ in the Wind.’ People said, ‘Aw, he’s crazy.’ But I think it brought different people to the table.”
Cincinnati’s Heavy Hours tick with a pair of tunes for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Locate www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/theheavyhours/dont-walk-away. Find two rendition of the infectious band’s debut single, “Don’t Walk Away.” One’s the single, the other an acoustic tailoring. Each bear The Heavy Hours’ unimpeachable brand of melodic rock.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
