SHORT TAKES: Billy Crawford Band spearheads The Red Hot Blues Summer Slam

Sean Claire, a classical violinist and member of the Knoxville Symphony, contributed to “The Best Is Yet to Come.” With his violin and Eggar’s cello, the song — which recalls Mumford and Sons’ penchant for climatic swells — blossomed with an orchestral touch and elegant feel.

“Man,” said Faconti as they listened to the playback of the infectious “Ain’t Love Grand,” “I love this track.”

Eggar paced the control room in his bright red shoes, his attention attached firmly to the song and singer.

“Very good artist,” he said. Later, with his cello in one hand and his bow in the other, Eggar elaborated: “My parents were literature people. If it doesn’t have a story, I’m not interested.”

In the course of Saturday afternoon, Eggar, along with Stephenson, Faconti, Jackson, Collins, Claire and 15-year-old wunderkind Noah Denton, contributed to the ongoing story of music made in Bristol. Within hours, their finished songs were transmitted back to Butcher in Australia.

“He’s won the equivalent of the Australian Grammy,” Eggar said. “He’s a big deal.”

By the end of the sessions, Jackson sat on a couch in the control room. Jubilation prevailed.