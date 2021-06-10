SHORT TAKES: Billy Crawford Band spearheads The Red Hot Blues Summer Slam

The Red Hot Blues Summer Slam
Sounds like a wrestling match.
Instead, Bristol’s Billy Crawford Band spearheads a day of blues music in downtown Bristol. Set to flicker into flames of blue on Saturday, June 12, The Red Hot Blues Summer Slam stages at Delta Blues BBQ on State Street in downtown Bristol.
Electric blues on display, guitarist Billy Crawford will lead a day spun largely in a spindle of Chicago-styled blues. The likes of Southwest Virginia’s Victor Lawson and Bristol’s Ron Addison provide considerable nods of homage to the late Muddy Waters. Add Chickenwings & Gravy to the mix. Stir with an all-star jam. Blues hot and steamy, very much at home in the Birthplace of Country Music, could make a weatherman blush.
Hearts Gone South
Where there’s twang, there’s typically authentic country music nearby.
Tricia Tripp leads Asheville’s leading country band, the twang-terrific Hearts Gone South. They make their Abingdon Vineyards debut on Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m. With a batch of new songs to play, the five-person band should fit well in the venue’s bucolic setting.
Hearts Gone South recently recorded a new album at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia. Yet to be released, it follows 2019’s LP, “Nothing Left to Burn.” Storytelling lyrics feed their lyrics during such keepers as “Queen of the Curveball” and “Too Bad for You.” When one looks for country music in these parts, none step forth as more string-bending country than Hearts Gone South.
Arcane Days
Make room in the land of country and bluegrass music for indie rockers Arcane Days.
Based in Bristol, Virginia, Arcane Days cross State Street to visit The Cascade Draft House on Wednesday, June 16. An acoustic-electric troupe, Arcane Days spotlight a style that’s rock with considerable pop sensibilities.
They’re a band whose songs crackle with infectious melodies. Lyrics, as with the lustrous “Dreamin’,” seem to cling to one’s memory long after the band’s moved on to another tune. Quickly understood, Arcane Days do not emerge from rock ’n’ roll’s wild and crazy set. Instead, with contemplative tunes including a jangly “Epic,” they strike as a thinking man’s band. Arcane Days serve as ample reminders that music in Bristol far exceeds presumptions.
Music Notes
BRISTOL, Va. — Turn the page on another entry written in the ongoing saga of the Birthplace of Country Music.
Brad Butcher has never taken a physical step in downtown Bristol. But on Saturday afternoon, two songs by the country music star from Queensland, Australia, took shape inside Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio.
Located off State Street in Bristol, Virginia, Classic teemed with activity. Dave Eggar, famous as a cellist on recordings made by such million-selling pop-rock acts as Coldplay and Evanescence, produced the sessions for Butcher. He also plied sumptuous cello parts to each song. Phil Faconti, a world-class guitarist from Brooklyn, New York, assisted during the sessions. Stephenson engineered while seated at his recording console in the studio’s control room.
Grooves, tasty as a Blackbird Bakery doughnut, raked the room for hours.
Local musicians Kevin Jackson and Blake Collins added their considerable talents to the tracks. Jackson, a rare left-handed fiddler, prompted many a raised eyebrow and exultations of “wow!” from Eggar and Faconti as he applied equal parts taste and tone to the songs. Collins, a mandolin player with noticeable style and gusto, added oomph and swing to the pair of contemporary songs.
The songs, “Ain’t Love Grand” and “The Best Is Yet to Come,” came to Eggar with Butcher’s vocals and spare accompaniment, such as drums.
Sean Claire, a classical violinist and member of the Knoxville Symphony, contributed to “The Best Is Yet to Come.” With his violin and Eggar’s cello, the song — which recalls Mumford and Sons’ penchant for climatic swells — blossomed with an orchestral touch and elegant feel.
“Man,” said Faconti as they listened to the playback of the infectious “Ain’t Love Grand,” “I love this track.”
Eggar paced the control room in his bright red shoes, his attention attached firmly to the song and singer.
“Very good artist,” he said. Later, with his cello in one hand and his bow in the other, Eggar elaborated: “My parents were literature people. If it doesn’t have a story, I’m not interested.”
In the course of Saturday afternoon, Eggar, along with Stephenson, Faconti, Jackson, Collins, Claire and 15-year-old wunderkind Noah Denton, contributed to the ongoing story of music made in Bristol. Within hours, their finished songs were transmitted back to Butcher in Australia.
“He’s won the equivalent of the Australian Grammy,” Eggar said. “He’s a big deal.”
By the end of the sessions, Jackson sat on a couch in the control room. Jubilation prevailed.
“History in the making right here,” said Jackson. “Your name is attached to it. This outlives us all.”
Brooklyn’s three-man The R Train Band took the subway en route to this week’s free MP3 download. Hail www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/thertrainband/timeline to find the band’s throwback track, “Timeline.” Spelled on the sounds of such bands as Grand Funk Railroad and Black Sabbath, The R Train Band features fuzz guitar solos and memorable lyrics.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.