SHORT TAKES | Bellamy Brothers sold out their Cameo Theater show last Friday

Firefall and Atlanta Rhythm Section

Black Sabbath stomped and the Rolling Stones strutted through the 1970s. Meanwhile, Firefall and the Atlanta Rhythm Section plied laidback pavement along rock’s rippling highway.

Neither Firefall nor Atlanta Rhythm Section were star-driven bands. Nonetheless, pivotal members of each band remain intact and on their way to Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Friday, May 27.

Firefall formed in Colorado in 1974, Georgia’s Atlanta Rhythm Section in 1970. Firefall embraced light rock to fuel such hits as 1976’s flute-filled “You Are the Woman.” Atlanta Rhythm Section defied disco with its rhythmic “So In to You” from 1977. Together, the groups illustrate rock’s rubbery elasticity with hummable pop hooks, memorable evergreen lyrics and melodies that’ll make concrete wiggle.

If You Go » Who: Firefall and Atlanta Rhythm Section » When: Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $60-$72.50 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: www.firefallofficial.com

Gathering in the Gap with Crystal Gayle

Brown eyes won’t turn blue, but they may bulge wide when country veteran Crystal Gayle emotes.

Hear the “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” singer when she headlines Gathering in the Gap. Gayle leads a daylong lineup at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap on Saturday, May 28. Gayle leads a day of music that includes Dave Eggar & Bristol Lightning, My New Favorites, Momma Molasses and more.

Gayle may be best known as Loretta Lynn’s sister. Yet Gayle’s a ring of fire, one who burned a hits-laden place of her own in country music history. Most prominently among them, Gayle won a Grammy for 1977’s smoky alluring “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” So did the song’s writer, Richard Leigh, who graduated from Abingdon’s Virginia Highlands Community College.

If You Go » What & Who: Gathering in the Gap with Crystal Gayle » When: Saturday, May 28, at 12 p.m. » Where: Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 W. 1st St. N., Big Stone Gap, Va. » Admission: $15-$25 » Info: 276-523-1322 » Web, audio and video: https://crystalgayle.com

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Rock ’n’ roll burst onto the scene around the world from the flames stoked at Sun Studios in Memphis. Those were the 1950s. Elvis Presley’s hips swiveled, Johnny Cash’s Tennessee Two rumbled, Carl Perkins blue suede-shoed and Jerry Lee Lewis burned them all.

Great balls of fire, one show from the theatricalized “Million Dollar Quartet” isn’t enough. So, count on two at Bristol’s Paramount on Sunday, May 29.

Presley, Cash, Perkins and Lewis never toured as the Million Dollar Quartet. But they did gather and record during an impromptu jam at Sun on Dec. 4, 1956. Led by musician actors, the touring “Million Dollar Quartet” jukebox musical exhumes such smoldering masterpieces as Perkins’ “Matchbox,” Lewis’ “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” Presley’s “Hound Dog” and Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

If You Go » What: “Million Dollar Quartet” » When: Sunday, May 29, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $30-$70 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://paramountbristol.org

Music Notes

Cream in color and emblazoned on the side with the logo of country music’s Bellamy Brothers, the tour bus idled while parked beside The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia.

The door opened. Up the steps, a turn to the left, and Howard Bellamy strode from the back of the bus. His brother, David Bellamy, followed. Each was fresh from an appearance on the stage of Nashville’s hallowed Grand Ole Opry the night before.

Air conditioning cool, vibe cooler, they sat and spoke of experiences from their decades in country music. Names including Conway Twitty, with whom the Bellamy Brothers toured early in their career, enlivened their bus while in Bristol.

“Johnny Paycheck was the wildest country singer we ever knew,” said Howard Bellamy. His brother David nodded.

“Paycheck was the country music outlaw,” David Bellamy said.

They recalled drugs seen and alcohol consumed, from the cocaine of Paycheck’s haywire days of the 1970s to, well, other folks who were “feelin’ the feelin’” in those days. And they recalled Bristol.

“Years ago, we played The Hitchin’ Post in Bristol,” Howard Bellamy said. “That place was easily in the top three of the smokiest places we’ve ever played in.”

“We could barely see anything in The Hitchin’ Post,” David Bellamy said. “That was a long, long time ago.”

The Hitchin’ Post was located where SideTracks now operates.

Moments later, the Bellamy Brothers walked onstage at The Cameo. Paced quickly, they performed nearly two dozen songs to a sold-out and enthusiastic crowd.

They opened with 1986’s “Feelin’ the Feelin’,” closed with 1988’s “Santa Fe,” and spoke sparingly.

Howard and David Bellamy, whose harmonies were as taut as a sinless preacher, delved deeply into their bible of hits. Beloved jukebox jolters from 1976’s “Let Your Love Flow” to 1979’s easy-breezing “You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie” elicited yelps from some, dance steps in the aisles from others.

Grins as wide as the Holston greeted the Bellamy Brothers throughout. Fans elbowed one another upon first recognition of the reggae-splashed “Redneck Girl” and “Get into Reggae Cowboy.” Many held hands during “When I’m Away from You.” Some even kissed.

Ah, but then the Bellamy boys revived their pedal-steel-strong “Old Hippie.” Boots to the butt of convention, the song serves well as the brothers’ theme of sorts. They make left-turn music in a world of right-turn tunes from and for different folks with decidedly different strokes.

Cameo owner Brent Buchanan, who greeted attendees as they entered and later as they left, was thrilled.

“We’re going to have the Bellamy Brothers back,” Buchanan said.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 12 p.m. for Scott Stapp, lead singer of rock’s Creed, at the Paramount in Bristol. Stapp, who sang lead on such Creed songs as the Grammy-winning “With Arms Wide Open,” will appear at the Paramount on Friday, Aug. 5.

Stapp’s first appearance in Bristol will cost fans from $37 to $90. For more information, call the box office at 423-274-8920, or visit https://paramountbristol.org.

Brooklyn-based Kevin Daniel leads this week’s free MP3 downloads with a full album. Sidle over to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/kevindaniel/things-i-dont-see to find Daniel’s debut album, “Things I Don’t See.” Find such songs as a pedal steel-driven “All I Need” and a fiddle-heavy “Name of Fame” from the North Carolina native and heartland musician.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.