SHORT TAKES: Back to the ’80s Sing-a-Thon tonight to benefit Theatre Bristol’s Steve Baskett

Border Bash with Amythyst Kiah
Look to the sky. Watch with wonder as the stars make way for another wonder of the universe: Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah.
Quite the constellation, on Sunday, July 4, Kiah performs her first hometown show since the release of her new album, “Wary+Strange.” Local heavyweights Virginia Ground with cellist Dave Eggar open the show.
Independence Day provides an apt moment to witness Kiah’s return home. She epitomizes freedom of music, lifestyle and appearance. An open-throated singer with exquisite touch, unlimited appeal and timeless messages, Kiah with her new album heralds the dawning of a new day for the singer of “Black Myself.” Yeah, she’s revelatory and revolutionary. But she’s also hometown, one whose music reflects equal parts love and contemplation.
The Kindest People
Johnson City’s Kindest People exemplify rock ’n’ roll at its best.
That they’re local bespeaks a scene that rattles and hums as among the country’s best. Hear The Kindest People, charm and style intact, on Saturday, July 3, at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. A four-man, guitar-drums-and-bass band, The Kindest People are helmed by lead singer Matthew Sykes, and he leads an outfit rife in riffs melodic and lyrics sound.
Simply spin their new album, “Director’s Cut.” From an opening “Action (If I Had a Camera)” to the closing “Second Wave,” thirst engaged leads to hunger for more. Spencer Otey’s guitar, as on the slashing “Call Sheet,” conveys the band’s backbone of rock. Sykes’ idiosyncratic voice, in keeping with the genre’s penchant of challenging listeners, evolves from interesting to intoxicating in the course of one album. In sum, The Kindest People deliver an album worthy of multiple spins.
Back to the ’80s Sing-a-Thon Benefit
Theatre Bristol’s Steve Baskett, beloved in downtown Bristol among fans of the stage and neighbors along State Street, recently fell to injury. He’s now rehabbing. Costs? One can imagine the immensity.
Leave it to Bristol to help. Show up on Thursday, July 1, at Stateline Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee, for the Back to the ’80s Sing-a-Thon. That’s tonight. The event benefits Steve Baskett.
The scene: 1985. Come dressed to fit the era — leg warmers, mullets, popped collars, hair sprayed up to heaven and so forth. For every $5 donated, guests will receive one raffle ticket, which will earn a chance to win the night’s grand prize. Additional prizes for best costume, as well as best dance moves, will be awarded. Then there’s the music. Select from spates of songs from the synthesizer-rich 1980s to sing as best you can.
Music Notes
Triumphant exhibitions of live music permeated the Tri-Cities last weekend.
Take Bluff City. Staged in downtown Bluff City near the cooling water of the Holston, a two-day benefit for The Bluff City Little League yielded six hours of live music from six renowned local acts.
Friday night began with Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles. The acoustic trio highlighted taut, three-part harmonies via a cavalcade of songs from their brilliant new album, “Happy Again.” Lead singer Kris Truelsen eased his straw cowboy hat back, huddled close to the microphone with Kalia Yeagle and Aidan VanSuetendael. Laden with distinction, tunes including “Get Up and Give It One More Try” and “The Corn Shuckin’ Song” struck new and happy chords with the enthusiastic crowd.
Friday in Bluff City continued with Bristol’s hurricane in high heels, Samantha Gray. Local legend Billy Crawford capped the humid day by leading his band through a blistering set that included forays into the catalogs of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix.
One night later, bluegrass and country reigned onstage in Bluff City. Bristol’s Duty Free, one of the area’s longest-tenured bluegrass bands, featured a mix of genre classics and band originals. Charlie Powers shared vocal duties with Bobby Love on songs including The Country Gentlemen’s “Matterhorn.”
As day transitioned to night, Johnson City’s Zach McNabb and The Tennessee Esquires followed. Led by 18-year-old Zach McNabb, the trio embodied rockabilly and country, a la Johnny Cash and The Tennessee Two.
McNabb entertained with Cash’s “Wide Open Road” as well as Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes.” Guitarist Bailey George chimed in with a rip-snorting take on Perkins’ “Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby.” Altogether, they provided style deluxe and sound memorable.
East Tennessee’s Appalachian Trail concluded the two-day event. Led by Vickie Austin on vocals and bass, Tommy Austin on mandolin and vocals, Appalachian Trail featured material from their album, “Always on a Mountain,” and beyond.
As fiddler Ashley Davis bowed to the sound of sweetness, Appalachian Trail provided an indelible soundtrack to a frameable day. Children played in the grass. Adults commiserated with friends. Old folks nodded their heads to and fro in time with the music. Putting Americana on parade, organizers of the benefit in Bluff City swatted a home run with an event that may become an annual affair.
Amazon leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply go to www.amazon.com and search for free music. Loads of songs, including Carole King’s “One Small Voice,” are free of charge. You can find classical music, rock, country, bluegrass, R&B, hip-hop — whatever. Some of the freebies are entire albums, as with a 13-track Bloodshot Records sampler. It includes songs from Robbie Fulks and Uncle Tupelo’s Jay Farrar.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.