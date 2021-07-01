SHORT TAKES: Back to the ’80s Sing-a-Thon tonight to benefit Theatre Bristol’s Steve Baskett

As day transitioned to night, Johnson City’s Zach McNabb and The Tennessee Esquires followed. Led by 18-year-old Zach McNabb, the trio embodied rockabilly and country, a la Johnny Cash and The Tennessee Two.

McNabb entertained with Cash’s “Wide Open Road” as well as Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes.” Guitarist Bailey George chimed in with a rip-snorting take on Perkins’ “Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby.” Altogether, they provided style deluxe and sound memorable.

East Tennessee’s Appalachian Trail concluded the two-day event. Led by Vickie Austin on vocals and bass, Tommy Austin on mandolin and vocals, Appalachian Trail featured material from their album, “Always on a Mountain,” and beyond.

As fiddler Ashley Davis bowed to the sound of sweetness, Appalachian Trail provided an indelible soundtrack to a frameable day. Children played in the grass. Adults commiserated with friends. Old folks nodded their heads to and fro in time with the music. Putting Americana on parade, organizers of the benefit in Bluff City swatted a home run with an event that may become an annual affair.

Amazon leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply go to www.amazon.com and search for free music. Loads of songs, including Carole King’s “One Small Voice,” are free of charge. You can find classical music, rock, country, bluegrass, R&B, hip-hop — whatever. Some of the freebies are entire albums, as with a 13-track Bloodshot Records sampler. It includes songs from Robbie Fulks and Uncle Tupelo’s Jay Farrar.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.