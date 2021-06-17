SHORT TAKES: Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats to play at The Orange Peel on Saturday

Ron Short and The Possum Playboys
You cannot roller skate in a buffalo herd, and you cannot lasso the sound of Ron Short.
With Appalachian jam band music, as filtered through a sieve of rock that rolls to a Cajun rhythm, Short leads The Possum Playboys as few else could. Experience their gumbo of styles on Friday, June 18, at Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee.
“It doesn’t fit in a formula,” said Short. “I don’t write the same song every time. Each song has its own life. I’m a storyteller. I spent 30 years on the road in roadside theater. My songs tell the stories of Appalachia.”
Kenny George Band
Brand wheat, corn and rock ’n’ roll is alive and well in America’s heartland.
Include South Carolina’s Kenny George Band among those amber waves of rock. Experience the straightforward rockers on Saturday, June 19, at Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tennessee. Led by Kenny George, the four-man band hearkens to the days when the blending of country with rock was more commonplace.
Spin the Kenny George Band. Last year’s “Letting My Cards Show” and “25 Hours Yesterday,” both originals, feature lilting touches of twangy pedal steel guitar amid rock guitar licks. Lyrically, lead singer George sings songs of life. Small-town stories electrified, the Kenny George Band evokes simpler times and cares of the heart.
Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats
If there’s a balcony rail, he might walk it high-wire style. If there’s a stage, chances are he’ll leap about and perhaps jump from it. That’s North Carolina’s Andrew Scotchie.
Scotchie leads The River Rats to The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 19. Like many bandleaders, he’s elated about a return to the stage. As fans of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion can attest, Scotchie embraces showmanship as wildly as he does his guitar.
“Music gives me purpose,” said Scotchie. “Playing music, the physical and spiritual aspects, reminds me of why I’m here. It’s where I belong.”
Music Notes
Amythyst Kiah’s major label debut will be released tomorrow.
Signed to Rounder Records, the Johnson City resident’s album, “Wary + Strange,” features first single “Black Myself.” Links to preorder signed copies of Kiah’s album on LP and CD exist on her website, www.amythystkiah.com. Coming soon, look for a review of Kiah’s dazzling new album.
Meanwhile, be sure to mark your calendars. Kiah returns home to headline Border Bash in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, on Sunday, July 4.
Bristol’s Soul Collision returned to Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday. Ensconced into the night, the heavy metal band recorded a pair of songs — “Iron Will” and “The Witching Hour,” which will be part of their upcoming four-track EP.
“It’s heavy, real heavy,” said Rick Morrell, guitarist in Soul Collision. Morrell composed “Iron Will” and “The Witching Hour.” “I had the riffs for ‘The Witching Hour’ for about 20 years.”
Earlier, Soul Collision recorded an original in “The Unforgiving Kind” and an intensely heavy reimagination of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”
As with most bands local and otherwise, Soul Collision pulled the plug on live shows during the pandemic.
“Now that things have opened back up,” Morrell said, “we want to get back out there.”
Colorado’s Dirty Snowman Society package a contemporary take on classic rock in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Strike the band at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/dirtysnowmansociety/snowblind. Latch upon three throwback rockers from an attitude-rich “Kiss Me or Kill Me” to an arena-rocking “Mirror.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.