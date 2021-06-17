SHORT TAKES: Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats to play at The Orange Peel on Saturday

Meanwhile, be sure to mark your calendars. Kiah returns home to headline Border Bash in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, on Sunday, July 4.

Bristol’s Soul Collision returned to Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday. Ensconced into the night, the heavy metal band recorded a pair of songs — “Iron Will” and “The Witching Hour,” which will be part of their upcoming four-track EP.

“It’s heavy, real heavy,” said Rick Morrell, guitarist in Soul Collision. Morrell composed “Iron Will” and “The Witching Hour.” “I had the riffs for ‘The Witching Hour’ for about 20 years.”

Earlier, Soul Collision recorded an original in “The Unforgiving Kind” and an intensely heavy reimagination of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”

As with most bands local and otherwise, Soul Collision pulled the plug on live shows during the pandemic.

“Now that things have opened back up,” Morrell said, “we want to get back out there.”

Colorado’s Dirty Snowman Society package a contemporary take on classic rock in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Strike the band at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/dirtysnowmansociety/snowblind. Latch upon three throwback rockers from an attitude-rich “Kiss Me or Kill Me” to an arena-rocking “Mirror.”

