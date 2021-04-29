SHORT TAKES: Amythyst Kiah to perform at revived Border Bash

Now it’s back. We hope.

North Carolina’s Tan & Sober Gentlemen headline Border Bash’s opening salvo on Friday, June 4. Local stalwarts Loose Leaves open the show. Two weeks later, on Friday, June 18, the Tray Wellington Band leads while Bristol’s Honey Badgers open.

Sunday, July 4, welcomes rising star Amythyst Kiah and Virginia Ground featuring Dave Eggar. Border Bash resumes on Friday, July 23, with Cash Revisited and Zach McNabb & The Tennessee Esquires. Grateful Dead fans can look to Friday, Aug. 13, for Josh Daniel’s Grateful Band and These Undowners. Border Bash concludes 2021 on Friday, Aug. 27, with Abby Bryant & The Echoes with Donnie and the Dry Heavers.

Meanwhile, get ’em fast — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets, that is.

Prices increase beginning Saturday, May 1, for the festival, which runs in downtown Bristol on Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12. That leaves two days to save $15 per weekend pass. Today and tomorrow, prices remain at $100 for an entire weekend pass to Rhythm & Roots. Wait until Saturday, and that figure rises to $115.

For more information and to buy passes, reference www.bristolrhythm2021.com or call 423-573-1927.

Sumptuous singer Lo Marie leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Locate www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/lomarie/the-bar. Find two singles: the smoky jazz of “The Bar” and a funky flash in “The Gap” from Lo Marie, one of today’s most prodigious voices.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.