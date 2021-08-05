SHORT TAKES: After Dusty Hill’s death, surviving ZZ Top members say show must go on

Dusty Hill, 72, died last Wednesday at his home in Houston, Texas. A co-founding member of legendary blues-rock trio ZZ Top, Hill played his final show but 10 days before his death.

With band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, the long-bearded bass guitarist helped to boogie the lil’ ole band from Texas into the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Early songs, including 1973’s “La Grange” and 1975’s “Tush” (on which Hill sang lead), helped build a remarkably loyal fan base for the power trio.

But it was 1983’s “Eliminator” album that made ZZ Top superstars. By then Hill and Gibbons had grown matching long beards, perfect marketing tools when paired with their down-and-dirty rhythms and Texas-raw sound of rock meets the blues. They captivated on the early days of MTV and such wildly popular music videos for songs like “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

Through the years, ZZ Top appeared multiple times in the Tri-Cities — particularly at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. From 1975 through 2008, ZZ Top performed at least eight times at Freedom Hall and at least once at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee, on May 4, 1997. There were other area shows, too, as with their Oct. 28, 2016, appearance at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.