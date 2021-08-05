SHORT TAKES: After Dusty Hill’s death, surviving ZZ Top members say show must go on

Austin Tolliver
Roll over, Roy Acuff, and tell Ernest Tubb the news. Country music as you knew it is not what most who cruise out of Nashville make anymore.
Take for instance Austin Tolliver and Will Finley. En route to Thunder Valley Tavern in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 6, Tolliver and Finley had by then long embraced sounds that belie tradition. Though billed as country, they’re much more closely aligned with pop and hip-hop.
Check out Tolliver. A son of former NFL quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver, the native Louisianan’s single, “Tip My Hat,” dawned last year. He followed with the racy “Yodelay You Down” in March. He’s been known to reference hip-hop’s Tupac Shakur and country’s Garth Brooks as influences. Tolliver’s rural rap style, laced with rock guitars and lyrics that range from country boy charm to wild night shenanigans, earned him a spot alongside Nashville’s rising stars.
Byzantine
Wickedly ingratiating grooves infiltrate the thrash metal style of West Virginia’s Byzantine.
With two decades on the road, Byzantine opts to occupy the bandstand at Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, Aug. 7. Metal vet for two decades, they signed with long-respected Metal Blade Records four years ago, after paying dues the size of Mount Olympus. Their album, “The Cicada Tree,” resulted.
Byzantine rides on the voice, lyrics and propulsive rhythm of Chris Odeja’s guitar riffs. Guitar attacks, though muscular and aggressive, provide an atmosphere and backdrop for serious lyrics about fallen relationships (“Dead as Autumn Leaves”) and today’s dreadful political climate (“Vile Maxim”). They’re not some brainless metal band. Byzantine thrash with points in mind.
Kendell Marvel
He looks like a former Hells Angel, but Kendell Marvel sings with passion and directness that belies that assumption.
Marvel’s no pretty-boy country star. Instead, the middle-aged singer brings intoxicating melodies and lyrics to Down Home in Johnson City. See the singer of such songs as “Hard Time with the Truth” on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Marvel’s debut album dropped just four years ago. Titled “Lowdown & Lonesome,” the album yielded stacks of truth about Marvel. He’s a singer with an affecting baritone and a songwriter of considerable substance. In Nashville’s music circles, Marvel’s known more for the songs he’s written for others. His successes include “Twang” for George Strait, “Right Where I Need to Be” for Gary Allan and “Either Way” for Chris Stapleton.
Music Notes
Dusty Hill, 72, died last Wednesday at his home in Houston, Texas. A co-founding member of legendary blues-rock trio ZZ Top, Hill played his final show but 10 days before his death.
With band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, the long-bearded bass guitarist helped to boogie the lil’ ole band from Texas into the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Early songs, including 1973’s “La Grange” and 1975’s “Tush” (on which Hill sang lead), helped build a remarkably loyal fan base for the power trio.
But it was 1983’s “Eliminator” album that made ZZ Top superstars. By then Hill and Gibbons had grown matching long beards, perfect marketing tools when paired with their down-and-dirty rhythms and Texas-raw sound of rock meets the blues. They captivated on the early days of MTV and such wildly popular music videos for songs like “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”
Through the years, ZZ Top appeared multiple times in the Tri-Cities — particularly at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. From 1975 through 2008, ZZ Top performed at least eight times at Freedom Hall and at least once at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee, on May 4, 1997. There were other area shows, too, as with their Oct. 28, 2016, appearance at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.
After their final appearance at Freedom Hall, on May 30, 2008, Hill sat backstage alongside his bandmates Gibbons and Beard. After signing autographs for about 20 fans, Hill remarked that it had been a long time since he had sung and ZZ Top had performed Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock,” which they did that night in Johnson City.
As the night wound down and a short chat completed, Hill said: “It’s a fun ride, Tom.”
Days after Hill’s death, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard announced that they would continue to tour in the aftermath of their friend’s death, citing a directive from Hill that “the show must go on.”
Be on the lookout for a relatively new music festival. Slated to stage in Chilhowie, Virginia, from Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 26, the How We Chill Music & Arts Festival will highlight local talent. Doctor Ocular is included in the bands signed to appear.
Tickets for How We Chill range in price from $45 to $75. For more information, reference www.facebook.com/How-We-Chill-Music-and-Arts-Festival.
New West Records provides a Texas-sized dose of music during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/newwestrecords/new-west-records-the-first-19-years. Find 20 songs by the likes of Drive-By Truckers (“Lookout Mountain”), Steve Earle (“Calico County”) and Rodney Crowell (“It Ain’t Over Yet”).
