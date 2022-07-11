See the world together

We want our children to be joyful and empathic to the needs of others. We want them to be affectionate and trusting. These are the qualities that help our children flourish in their unique ways. Parenting education tells us that these qualities are influenced by our role as a caregiver, particularly early in our children’s lives.

We hear a lot in the news about the mental health of our children. How they are struggling with very challenging situations many of them face. Growing up is hard enough in most cases. Challenges are expected but as parents and caregivers we have an opportunity to help foster in our children the emotional building blocks and resilience that will help them through these times.

For some, it may require a shift in mindset to see what our children truly need. Our society has parenting turned upside down in some of the most important ways. For example, we look at an 18-month-old who wants to be with her mother rather than in the church nursery and remark with an accusing “separation anxiety, ugh”-type reaction, branding the mother and the child as failing in some way. In truth, this is a sign of healthy development of a young child who is learning to trust and building connections through this caregiver. Young children depend on trusted caregivers to help co-process the world and organize their responses.

As caregivers, we help our children process the physical and emotional encounters that impact their growth, each based in experiences and relationships through co-regulation. Our brains are built in connection with others. As parents, we use our actions and reactions, our comforting, our voices, our facial expressions, our tone, to assure, soothe, and process the world, especially stress, with our children.

Practicing principles that foster attachment help to meet the innate needs of children for play, proximity, protection, and predictability (Attached at the Heart, Nicholson and Parker) that build strong brains. Through play, being close and in tune with our children, being trustworthy and protecting our children, we process with them, and they learn to process and respond and eventually self-regulate their emotions.

Those principles are in many ways built in through the bond we develop spending time and becoming in tune with our child, by preparing ourselves as parents; nourishing our children with love and respect, responding sensitively to their needs; providing them consistent and loving care and nurturing touch; being responsive to them at night as well as day; guiding with love; and striving for balance in our family life (Nurturings / Attachment Parenting International).

It’s not possible to meet every need of our child, or necessary to provide constant attention, but we can meet most needs with a response that is in tune and conscious of the impact it has on growth and development. We can practice parenting in the context of a community of support and co-caregivers who help us provide loving care, and even search out or build that community if needed. We can work on our own self-regulation and build parenting knowledge and skills so we can be what our children need and see the world together.