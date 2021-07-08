Scythian: Celtic string rockers bring their Roots & Stones to Bristol on Thursday and to Johnson City on Saturday

Enthusiasm permeates the music of Scythian.
On records, as with their latest album, “Roots & Stones,” the rocking string band leaps from the grooves. Onstage, they provide a soundtrack to a love fest.
Four dynamos in motion, Scythian return to Bristol on Thursday, July 8, when they headline the Farm and Fun Time Show at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Melissa Carper opens the live radio show. Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles serve as host band.
“We’re very proud about being back in Bristol,” said Danylo Fedoryka, who founded Scythian with his brother Alex. “On our honeymoon, I brought my wife down to Bristol to see the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Bristol, it’s good people.”
Two nights later, on Saturday, July 10, Scythian makes its Down Home debut in Johnson City.
“We hope people come to the Down Home,” Fedoryka said by phone from his home in Front Royal, Virginia. “We have played the Blue Plum Festival but not at the Down Home.”
In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Scythian issued a new album, “Roots & Stones,” last November. Fedoryka said they plan to play a handful of the album’s songs in Bristol tonight and then delve deeper into the disc on Saturday at the Down Home.
“It’s gonna be lights out at the Down Home,” he said. “Every one of our livestreams we did during the pandemic were close to four hours long. So, for us, a 90-minute show feels like 45 minutes.”
Of note, Scythian’s audience for its livestreams tallies to about 600,000 in total, Fedoryka said.
“So, if you are at the Down Home, you’re going to experience a special show,” he said. “You’re going to see a Scythian group you’ve never seen before.”
Scythian fans came to love the band during the past decade-plus for its high-energy performances. They are about as sedate as an atomic bomb. Only difference, Scythian comes bearing love by the bombload.
“It’s a musical marriage,” Fedoryka said. “We are starving for human interaction.”
Scythian birthed nearly 20 years ago in Washington, D.C. As a string band built on a foundation of folk and rock played at warp speed, they’re masters of music. In those days, they were street singers. Quickly, they built a following from the sheer strength of their live shows.
“We definitely felt that the first 10 years of the band was like an apprenticeship,” Fedoryka said. “We didn’t write any original music during our first five years.”
With “Roots & Stones,” Scythian’s attained status as a roots-oriented band of barnstormers who warrant national acclaim. To wit, No Depression magazine readers chose “Roots & Stones” among last year’s Top 50 Favorite Roots Music Albums. Scythian’s album ranked No. 22, one behind Neil Young’s “Homegrown” and four ahead of Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”
Perhaps ample reason exists behind the distinction. Fedoryka noted that, perhaps for the first time, the band’s live show translated into the album.
“I want to get radio airplay with this album,” Fedoryka said. “This is our first studio album in five years. All the stars aligned for this one. We can feel it in our bones.”
Scythian long ago developed a reputation as a fan favorite for its palpable energy onstage and penchant for signing autographs and interacting with fans. Perhaps as a result, the band strives for the perfect show.
“OK, when you are in that perfect show, it feels like we have turned into the Incredible Hulk,” Fedoryka said. “I feel like I’m 10 feet tall.”
