Scythian: Celtic string rockers bring their Roots & Stones to Bristol on Thursday and to Johnson City on Saturday

“It’s gonna be lights out at the Down Home,” he said. “Every one of our livestreams we did during the pandemic were close to four hours long. So, for us, a 90-minute show feels like 45 minutes.”

Of note, Scythian’s audience for its livestreams tallies to about 600,000 in total, Fedoryka said.

“So, if you are at the Down Home, you’re going to experience a special show,” he said. “You’re going to see a Scythian group you’ve never seen before.”

Scythian fans came to love the band during the past decade-plus for its high-energy performances. They are about as sedate as an atomic bomb. Only difference, Scythian comes bearing love by the bombload.

“It’s a musical marriage,” Fedoryka said. “We are starving for human interaction.”

Scythian birthed nearly 20 years ago in Washington, D.C. As a string band built on a foundation of folk and rock played at warp speed, they’re masters of music. In those days, they were street singers. Quickly, they built a following from the sheer strength of their live shows.

“We definitely felt that the first 10 years of the band was like an apprenticeship,” Fedoryka said. “We didn’t write any original music during our first five years.”