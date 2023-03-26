ABINGDON, Va. — A genealogy project at a local elementary school has turned into a family affair, uncovering clues to family histories.

Young learners who participate in a Writing Club at Greendale Elementary School were recently invited to explore their origins by conducting interviews with family members and collecting artifacts that represent their family’s heritage.

Brenda Sprinkle, library media specialist at the school and coordinator of the Writing Club, had no idea that the school project she assigned would have such a far-reaching impact.

The students, as well as their parents, shared an excitement for the project that led them to uncover the past by finding old letters, photos, and even war memorabilia.

“They really went all out with their research. They’re very excited about what they found. The more they discovered, the more they wanted to know,” said the club coordinator.

Sprinkle described the students’ genealogy displays as timeless memorabilia.

“I told the students their findings are beautiful treasures, and they should add to them and pass them down to other generations.”

According to Sprinkle, four students at the school went above and beyond with their family research.

“I was so impressed with their projects. It was way beyond what I expected. They worked with their families to create these treasures.”

The educational activity for the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students is part of the Origin Project, a non-profit, in-school writing program co-founded in 2012 by New York Times best-selling author Adriana Trigiani and educational advocate Nancy Bolmeier-Fisher.

The program inspires students to discover their voices through artistic self expression and the craft of writing about their own history and origins.

Launched in 2012 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, with a group of only 40 students, the program has expanded to serve dozens of schools throughout Virginia.

According to Sprinkle, Greendale Elementary is the only school in Washington County, Virginia, to participate in the program.

The students starting working on their genealogy projects last fall at the beginning of the school year, concluding their research in January.

Every student submits their written work and is published in an annual anthology at the end of the school year. “All of the students who participate become published writers,” said Sprinkle.

Michael Colston, principal at the school, said he’s glad to see students volunteer to participate in the Writing Club.

“It’s a pleasure to see how much they have grown with the genealogy project. This project has helped them develop and demonstrate the many reading, writing, and public speaking skills they have learned.”

Digging for roots

Havah Mitchell, a fifth-grade student, said she and her family learned things about their family that they never knew.

Before the assignment, little was known about Havah’s mother’s family. The family was able to contact an uncle in California who helped to fill in the holes by providing written letters and other information.

“I think it’s really cool. It was really interesting to learn about that part of our family,” said Havah.

Havah’s father, Jared Mitchell, said the whole process was an eye-opening experience.

“We were able to get a lot of our questions answered, and learned the names of some of the great-grandparents,” Mitchell said.

“On my side of the family, it got really interesting. We were able to trace my family back to the 1600s. On both sides, we have Dutch immigrants.

“As we got into it, it really became a family project. It was neat for all of us,” said Mitchell, who plans to keep their daughter’s research as an heirloom, adding more information as it is discovered.

A suitcase of memories

With the help of her family, fifth-grade student Olivia Thompson collected eclectic artifacts for her genealogy display, all of which were exhibited in a vintage suitcase that was given to Olivia’s grandmother as a graduation gift when she was 18.

Tracing family roots helped the students to learn more about the past.

Olivia got a lesson in history when a family member loaned her a metal box inscribed with the words, “D-Day” that had belonged to her great-grandfather.

“This was his camera he used to take pictures in World War II,” said the student, who also displayed a “National Geographic” magazine from the year her great-grandfather was born in 1922.

Among the other items is a small stuffed poodle that belonged to her grandmother when she was a girl, a handkerchief from her grandmother and a knitted hat that was made by her great-grandmother.

“Olivia thinks the handmade items are cool because she got a sewing machine for her 10th birthday and she’s learning to sew,” said her mother, Rebecca Thompson.

It was a fun project for the entire family, she said.

“Olivia showed a lot of interest in the project and put it all together,” said the mother. “We jumped in and the grandparents got excited, too. It brought back a lot of memories.”

Digging for roots

Eleven-year-old Aiden Perez takes pride in his Hispanic heritage and culture. The fifth-grade student at Greendale Elementary School was born in Panama before moving with his family to America when he was 1 year old.

“I have a huge family there. I really like my heritage because it’s extremely important to me,” said Aiden, who participated in the genealogy project.

Aiden collected memorabilia from his grandparent’s house when he and his family traveled to Panama. His display contains dolls, hats, a red Panama sash, and even a moveable wooden toy shark inscribed with the name “Boquete,” a small mountain town in Panama. “It’s a beautiful country in Panama where my mother was born,” said the student.

A book of writings compiled by Aiden features a traditional recipe for a chicken dish that has been passed down in his family for generations.

“The most fascinating information I learned was finding out that my grandparents were born in San Felix and San Pablo,” said the student. “I wanted to learn more about my family. I love genealogy.”

Mayflower connection

Fifth-grade student Clara Carter learned from her research that she is the 13th generation to follow her relatives who were on the Mayflower, an English ship that transported a group of English families, known today as the Pilgrims, from England to the New World in 1620.

In her display, Clara also included a photo of her grandmother when she was a Girl Scout in 1963, as well as writings by her grandmother about her father.

“I’d like to learn more about my family and tell my children about it in the future,” said Clara.

“My favorite part of the project was overhearing her interviews with her grandmothers,” said her mother Meg Carter.

“I heard stories from them that I’d never heard before.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.