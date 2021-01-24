Saying goodbye to author Hazel Fleming

We called her “The Hat Lady.”

She wore little hats on her head at every book signing event — from the times all the local authors (like me) showed up at Viking Hall Civic Center in Bristol, Tennessee, to the sweaty afternoons under the big tent at the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon.

I made jokes with Hazel Fleming, the little old lady with the hats.

She bragged to me one time about how she had sold 106 books at the Virginia Highlands Festival — you know, back when local authors were still welcome on the festival grounds.

To that, I said, “106? Is that your age?”

It wasn’t her age. But, eventually, she did laugh at what I said.

Fleming was somewhere upwards of 80 years old — three decades beyond me.

Yet there she was like a trooper, all day long, selling and signing her books.

In 2018, she announced that she was giving up all that.

And then?

I saw her a few times in 2019 but not in 2020, when local authors (like me) quit going out for book signings, due to coronavirus concerns.